Network Outsourcing Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, Key Players, Strategies and Forecast 2018 To 2026

Credence Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has published its latest research, “Network Outsourcing Market 2026″, which gives insights into Network Outsourcing in the Global market. The report determines the market size for 2018, along with forecasts until 2026. It is built using data and information sourced from exclusive databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis carried out by Credence Research’s team of industry experts.

Market Insight:

Extremely competitive environment and downsizing trend have forced organizations to think about management of work to gain competitive advantage over other players. Third-party services industry is growing rapidly with organizations recognizing the perks of outsourcing set of activities which are not part of their core business. Network outsourcing is a service wherein organization procures network management and maintenance from an external service provider. Network outsourcing involves number of network infrastructure services such as voice and data carriage, network ad & integration, telephony, consulting services, network system infrastructure deployment & support services and cross functional services. Network outsourcing not only shifts the burden of operation and administration from an organization but also improves productivity with ensuring cost efficiency.

Leading Players:

Accenture LLP, Capgemini SE, Ericsson Inc., Alcatel-Lucent Inc., Cisco Systems Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Siemens Enterprise Communications A/S, International Business Machines Corporation, HCL Enterprise Solutions Limited, Microland Ltd., Global TeleSystems, Inc., Wipro Ltd., Fujitsu Network Communications Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Corporation, Unisys Corporation, AT&T Inc., Sun Microsystem AB and others.

By Location

Offshore

Onshore

By Engagement Model

On-demand Services

End-to-end Services

By Services

Network Monitoring

Network Infrastructure Provisioning

Network Security

Voice & Data Carriage

Others (Network Maintenance, Cross Functional Services etc.)

By End-user

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industry Verticals

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Defense

Energy & Power

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Government

By Geography Segment

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Scope

The report presents the brief overview of Network Outsourcing Market including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries

The report features product description and descriptive mechanism of action for key products along with the products developmental history and major milestones

Special feature on out-licensed and partnered product portfolio

The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued projects

Latest company statement

Latest news and deals relating to the Network Outsourcing products

Research methodology

The following research methods were used in this report:

Desk study

A questionnaire survey among specialty retail chains

Analyzing statistical data released by the Federal Customs Service

Desk study sources include materials taken from print and online media conference materials.

Reasons to Buy

The report provides information about technology solutions needed for the implementation of Network Outsourcing projects, and allows readers to make effective business decisions

The report helps readers to strengthen strategic framework by understanding the business benefits to be achieved through Network Outsourcing solutions

The report highlights projected investment on Network Outsourcing over the next two years. This will help organizations to allocate budget towards Network Outsourcing implementation and business expansion

The report helps executives plan their adoption of Network Outsourcing by providing expected timeframes for implementation

