Noticeable points of Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market– Size, Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis 2018-2026

The research study analyzes market dynamics by considering market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and prominent prevailing trends shaping the Natural Language Processing (NLP) market.

The research study provides market size and estimates across different segments for geographic regions including North America (U.S & Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, & Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, & Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (GCC & Rest of Middle East & Africa).

Market Insights

Natural Language Processing (NLP) is a tract of Artificial Intelligence and Linguistics, dedicated to enabling computers understand the words or statements written in human language. NLP has rapidly gained the attention of analyzing and representing human language computationally. Since all users may not be proficient in machine specific language, NLP enables the simplest possible manner to communicate with machines. NLP has spread its application in numerous sectors such as email spam detection, machine translation, information extraction, healthcare, summarization and question answering among several others.

Overall Natural Language Processing (NLP) market segmented on the basis of solution, technology, services, deployment model, application and industrial vertical. In 2017, healthcare sector was the most lucrative industrial vertical in overall NLP market. NLP enables physician to excerpt and summarize information of any drug dosage, symptoms and response data with purpose of categorizing possible side effects of any medicine. North America was the largest market for natural language processing in 2017 followed by Europe, chiefly due to promisingly growing adoption for Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology across almost all industrial verticals. The U.S. encompasses the presence of number of key market players such as 3M Company, Apple Inc., Google LLC, Hewlett-Packard Corporation and International Business Machines Corporation among several others.

Research methodology devised for this study:

Our methodology comprises a blend of primary and secondary research for engineering the market size, shares and estimations for global Natural Language Processing (NLP) market specific to key segments, and regional segmentation.

Secondary Research

Some of the basic, but most important sources referred during the study included company annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents throwing light upon the recent developments in the global Natural Language Processing (NLP) market. Reliable sources such as scientific journals, university research papers and government websites were equally referred for recognizing business opportunities in various geographical markets and market penetration of various products/services. In addition, paid databases were referred to collect information useful for extensive commercial study of the key players operating in Natural Language Processing (NLP) market. In case where no data was available on the public domain, we used modeling and estimates to arrive at comprehensive data sets. Secondary research helped to prepare a base for Natural Language Processing (NLP) market study.

Primary Research

The extensive secondary research carried out was complemented by extensive primary research to validate data and analysis. Primary research involved telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions as well as face-to-face interviews with the leading industry experts.

The participants tracked for primary interviews include:

Vice President/ CEOs

Marketing/product managers

Market intelligence managers

National sales managers

Purchasing managers

Distributors

Other stakeholders

