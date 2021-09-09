Onychomycosis Treatment Market will Registering at a CAGR of 6.7% by 2028

Accounting for approximately 12% of the entire fungal infection treatments space, onychomycosis treatment has been witnessing a high prevalence-low awareness scenario over the years. However, gradually increasing awareness about the potential threats of onychomycosis and growing availability of treatments for the condition clearly point to a promising outlook for onychomycosis treatment market over the course of coming years.

The roughly US$ 4.5 billion global market for onychomycosis treatment is slated to observe robust year on year revenue growth of 6.4% in 2019. A new market research study by Future Market Insights throws light on the increasing role of combination therapy recommendations in supporting demand growth of onychomycosis treatment, in the near future.

Drugs Remain a Favored Choice of Treatment for Onychomycosis

While the line of treatment for onychomycosis is diverse, drugs remain the first line of onychomycosis treatment – with over 80% market value share – owing to consistently high success rate, says the report.

High treatment penetration of topical products is a major highlight of the global onychomycosis treatment market report.

Drugs, alone represent between 40-50% success rate, whereas rise up to an even higher success rate – in combination with photodynamic therapy.

The lower price point compared to high-end photodynamic or laser therapy is projected to boost patient preference for drugs in onychomycosis treatment.

Growing Inclination towards Combination Therapy to Boost Nail Lacquer Sales

With bolstering recommendations for combination therapy by both podiatrists and dermatologists is cited as another strong factor encouraging the demand for onychomycosis treatment worldwide.

Research indicates an increased cure rate when the treatment combines systemic and topical therapies, which is presumably stimulating onychomycosis patients to opt for treatment that involves long-term antifungal drugs medication, followed by application of nail lacquers.

A senior market research analyst at FMI explains, “Oral terbinafine has been a popular choice for including in the combination therapy over the years, which is followed by amorolfine nail lacquer in follow-up sessions. The emergence of more such combination therapies as a part of onychomycosis treatment is likely to support the growth of onychomycosis treatment market in coming years”.

Nearly 80% Revenue Belongs to Distal Subungal Onychomychosis Treatment

Distal subungal onychomycosis, though is the most prevalent disease indication pushing the demand for treatment with almost 80% share in the total market value, the report projects that the prevalence of proximal subungal onychomycosis would increase at a significant rate in coming years.

North America & Western Europe Bag in over 70% Market Value Share

Holding a collective revenue share of more than 70%, North American and Western European markets for onychomycosis treatment continue to provide the strongest push to market growth.

In addition to the highest onychomycosis prevalence, North America’s landscape reaps a major advantage of favorable reimbursement scenario in the US.

Analysis of the Moderately Consolidated Market Structure

Among the top performers in the global onychomycosis treatment landscape including Novartis AG, Galderma S.A., Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Pfizer, Inc., and others, the top five companies account for a global market share of over 43% – leaving the market as a moderately consolidated landscape. With an objective to achieve impactful product promotion campaigns, companies are signing sales and marketing agreements, according to the report.