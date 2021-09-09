Organic Curcumin Global Industry 2019 Product Type, Sales, Supply, Size, and Consumption Forecasts to 2026

Curcumin is a bright yellow chemical produced by some plants. It is the principal curcuminoid of turmeric (Curcuma longa), a member of the ginger family, Zingiberaceae. It is sold as an herbal supplement, cosmetics ingredient, food flavoring, and food coloring.

The most common applications are as an ingredient in dietary supplement, in cosmetics, and as flavoring for foods, such as turmeric-flavored beverages in the Indian Subcontinent and Southeast Asia. As a food additive for gold-orange coloring in turmeric and prepared foods, its E number is E100. Annual sales of curcumin have increased since 2012. The largest market is in North America, where sales exceeded US$20 million in 2014.

This report researches the worldwide Organic Curcumin market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Organic Curcumin breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Organic Curcumin capacity, production, value, price and market share of Organic Curcumin in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Arjuna Natural Extracts

Helmigs Prima Sejahtera

Biomax Life Sciences

Curcumex

Yangling Cuijian Bioengineering Technology

Synthite Industries

Herboveda

Organic Curcumin Breakdown Data by Type

by Form

Powder

Oil

Capsules

Tablets

Creams

by Product

Red Clover Extract

Licorice Extract

Reishi Extract

by Distribution Channel

Store Based

Non-Store Based

Organic Curcumin Breakdown Data by Application

Food

Healthcare

Personal Care

Organic Curcumin Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Organic Curcumin Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Organic Curcumin Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Organic Curcumin Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Organic Curcumin Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Powder

1.4.3 Oil

1.4.4 Capsules

1.4.5 Tablets

1.4.6 Creams

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Organic Curcumin Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Food

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Personal Care

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

………

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Arjuna Natural Extracts

8.1.1 Arjuna Natural Extracts Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Organic Curcumin

8.1.4 Organic Curcumin Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Helmigs Prima Sejahtera

8.2.1 Helmigs Prima Sejahtera Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Organic Curcumin

8.2.4 Organic Curcumin Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Biomax Life Sciences

8.3.1 Biomax Life Sciences Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Organic Curcumin

8.3.4 Organic Curcumin Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Curcumex

8.4.1 Curcumex Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Organic Curcumin

8.4.4 Organic Curcumin Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Yangling Cuijian Bioengineering Technology

8.5.1 Yangling Cuijian Bioengineering Technology Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Organic Curcumin

8.5.4 Organic Curcumin Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Synthite Industries

8.6.1 Synthite Industries Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Organic Curcumin

8.6.4 Organic Curcumin Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

……..CONTINUED

