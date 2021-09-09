PET BOTTLE RECYCLING MARKET 2019 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2026
Bottles made of polyethylene terephthalate (PET, sometimes PETE) can be used to make lower grade products, such as carpets. To make a food grade plastic, the bottles need to be hydrolysed down to monomers, which are purified and then re-polymerised to make new PET. In many countries, PET plastics are coded with the resin identification code number “1” inside the universal recycling symbol, usually located on the bottom of the container.
Worldwide, approximately 7.5 million tons of PET were collected in 2011. This gave 5.9 million tons of flake. In 2009 3.4 million tons were used to produce fibre, 500,000 tons to produce bottles, 500,000 tons to produce APET sheet for thermoforming, 200,000 tons to produce strapping tape and 100,000 tons for miscellaneous applications.
This report focuses on the global PET Bottle Recycling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the PET Bottle Recycling development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies
Avangard Innovative
Phoenix Technologies
UltrePET
Evergreen Plastics
Complete Recycling
ECO2 Plastics
Worldwide Recycler Services
Kuusakoski
PlasticsEurope
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Chemical
Mechanical
Market segment by Application, split into
Food & Beverages
Personal Care
Pharmaceutical
Consumer Goods
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
