PHYSICAL SECURITY INFORMATION MANAGEMENT (PSIM) MARKET 2019 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2026
Description
PSIM is a software that is responsible for ensuring the safety and security of data, hardware, network, and programs owned by an organization, which can be tampered by an external agency.
The development of global PSIM standards will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on this market’s growth during the next few years.
This report focuses on the global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
CNL Software
Qognify
Johnson Controls
Vidsys
AxxonSoft
Bosch Security Systems
Genetec
Kentima
C.MER INDUSTRIES
Milestone systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Services
Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Critical Infrastructure
Corporate Enterprises
Public Safety
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
