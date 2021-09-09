Piezoelectric Materials Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

This study categorizes the global Piezoelectric Materials breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies the Piezoelectric Materials market, piezoelectric materials are materials that produce an electric current when they are placed under mechanical stress. The piezoelectric process is also reversible, so if you apply an electric current to these materials, they will actually change shape slightly (a maximum of 4%).

The global market of Piezoelectric Materials Industry is really scattered due to the wide application and consumption scale.

The price of Piezoelectric Materials is slightly decreased in nearly five years. For being accorded with the corresponding application area, the product price has a large differences.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this areas, the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Global Piezoelectric Materials market size will increase to 1420 Million US$ by 2025, from 920 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Piezoelectric Materials.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Piezoelectric Materials capacity, production, value, price and market share of Piezoelectric Materials in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Harri

MURATA

Solvay

Johnson Matthey

Arkema

Meggitt Sensing

KYOCERA

Piezo Kinetics

Morgan Advanced Materials

CeramTec

Physik Instrumente (PI)

Sparkler Ceramics

Konghong Corporation

TRS

APC International

Piezoelectric Materials Breakdown Data by Type

Ceramics

Polymers

Composites

Others

Piezoelectric Materials Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Medical

Military

Consumer Electronics

Others

Piezoelectric Materials Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Piezoelectric Materials Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Piezoelectric Materials Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Piezoelectric Materials Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Piezoelectric Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Ceramics

1.4.3 Polymers

1.4.4 Composites

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Piezoelectric Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Medical

1.5.4 Military

1.5.5 Consumer Electronics

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Piezoelectric Materials Production

2.1.1 Global Piezoelectric Materials Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Piezoelectric Materials Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Piezoelectric Materials Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Piezoelectric Materials Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Piezoelectric Materials Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Piezoelectric Materials Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Piezoelectric Materials Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Piezoelectric Materials Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Piezoelectric Materials Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Piezoelectric Materials Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Piezoelectric Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Piezoelectric Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Piezoelectric Materials Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……..

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Harri

8.1.1 Harri Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Piezoelectric Materials

8.1.4 Piezoelectric Materials Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 MURATA

8.2.1 MURATA Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Piezoelectric Materials

8.2.4 Piezoelectric Materials Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Solvay

8.3.1 Solvay Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Piezoelectric Materials

8.3.4 Piezoelectric Materials Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Johnson Matthey

8.4.1 Johnson Matthey Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Piezoelectric Materials

8.4.4 Piezoelectric Materials Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Arkema

8.5.1 Arkema Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Piezoelectric Materials

8.5.4 Piezoelectric Materials Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Meggitt Sensing

8.6.1 Meggitt Sensing Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Piezoelectric Materials

8.6.4 Piezoelectric Materials Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 KYOCERA

8.7.1 KYOCERA Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Piezoelectric Materials

8.7.4 Piezoelectric Materials Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Piezo Kinetics

8.8.1 Piezo Kinetics Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Piezoelectric Materials

8.8.4 Piezoelectric Materials Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued…..

