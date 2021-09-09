PLC IN WATER AND WASTEWATER MARKET 2019 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2026
A PLC is an industrial control product that regulates various automation and mechanical processes in manufacturing plants.
The global PLC market in the water and wastewater industry to grow at a CAGR of 6.73% over the period 2015-2020.
This report focuses on the global PLC in Water and Wastewater status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the PLC in Water and Wastewater development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in thi
Rockwell Automation
Schneider Electric
Siemens
ABB
Beckhoff
Bosch Rexroth
GE
Honeywell International
Idec
Keyence
Koyo
Omron
Panasonic
Toshiba
Yokogawa Electric
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Chemical Plant
Sewage Treatment Plant
Power Plants
Food Factory
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
………
