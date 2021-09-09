POINT-OF-SALE (POS) SYSTEMS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES, INDUSTRY APPLICATIONS, KEY DEVELOPMENTS AND FORECAST TO 2026
Point-of-sale (PoS) systems are devices that ensure cashless transactions of goods and merchandise.
The rising regulatory intervention in secure payments will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on this market’s growth in the coming years.
In 2018, the global Point-of-sale (PoS) Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Point-of-sale (PoS) Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Point-of-sale (PoS) Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
3M
Elo Touch Solutions
HP
Innolux
Panasonic
Samsung
Seiko Epson
Sharp
Toshiba
Bixolon
BOCA Systems
Cognitive TPG
CUSTOM
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
PoS Terminals
PoS Accessories
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitality
Supermarkets
Specialty Stores
Hypermarkets
Gas Stations
Drug Store
Mass Merchandise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
