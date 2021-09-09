Research and Development Spending in the Robotics Industry Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

The robotics market is witnessing a major makeover in terms of investments for both R&D activities and product development both through vendor CAPEX and equity funding. The rising investments is directly related to the growing adoption of robotic technologies in the industrial and service sector. The funding options for the established vendors and start-ups are governed by the level of innovation involved in the product and technologies. Apart from the investments made by OEMs and VCs, governments of leading robotic technology adoption countries are investing on robotic solution vendors to develop the accessibility of robotics for different types of industries.

The analysts forecast the global R&D spending market in the robotics industry to grow at a CAGR of 17.29% during the period 2016-2020.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global R&D spending market in the robotics industry for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, Technavio considers the revenue generated from the total investments in R&D in the robotics industry.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Key vendors

• ABB

• iRobot

• Yaskawa Electric

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries

• KUKA

Other prominent vendors

• Adept

• Ekso Bionic

• Honda

• Lockheed Martin

• Nachi Robotics

• Rethink Robotics

• Staubli Robotics

• Yamaha Robotics

Market driver

• Race for robotics patents

Market challenge

• Unbalanced global economic recovery

Market trend

• Development of collaborative robots

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

• Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Funding and patent management

PART 06: Market landscape

• Market size and forecast

PART 07: Market segmentation by entities

• R&D spending by entities

• R&D spending in robotics by robot OEMs

• R&D spending in robotics by venture capital

PART 08: Market segmentation by types of robotics industry

• R&D spending by types of robotics industry

• R&D spending in service robotics industry

• R&D spending in industrial robotics industry

PART 09: Market segmentation by end-user

• R&D spending in robotics industry by end-users

PART 10: Geographical segmentation

• R&D spending in robotics by geography

• R&D spending in robotics in APAC

• R&D spending in robotics in the Americas

• R&D spending in robotics in EMEA

PART 11: Market drivers

PART 12: Impact of drivers

PART 13: Market challenges

PART 14: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 15: Market trends



PART 16: Vendor landscape

• Competition business overview

• Competition financials

• Other prominent vendors

• Key takeaways

..…..Continued

