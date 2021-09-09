Rhabdomyosarcoma Market Latest Trend With Top Key Players Macro Genics, Inc., NantKwest., TAIHO ONCOLOGY, INC., In In Forecast Period (2019 -2023)

Market Research Future (MRFR) Has Announced a New Release on the Rhabdomyosarcoma Market highlights the current and future status of market and regional level analysis with the help of industry trends and market performance. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2023. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

Market Highlights

Rhabdomyosarcoma is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~4.8%. Rhabdomyosarcoma or RMS is a type of soft tissue cancer. It is rare cancer and affects the skeletal muscle tissue. Sometimes, it also affects the hollow organs like uterus or bladder. RMS can affect people of any age, but it mostly affects children.

The increasing prevalence of rhabdomyosarcoma, rising research & development expenditure and useful molecules in the pipeline are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing awareness among people is likely to boost the market growth. On the other hand, high treatment costs, side effects of the treatment, improper results of the drugs in the pipeline and strict government regulations may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global rhabdomyosarcoma market is currently dominated by many market players. The key players in the market are engaging themselves in new product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen its market position. For instance, in December 2016, Pfizer USD 6 million in Bioinvent for Myeloid Cell Antibody partnership. Bioinvent has a few cancer drugs in the pipeline, like the TB-403, a monoclonal antibody which targets placental growth factor, as a possible treatment for alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, medulloblastoma, etc. This drug is in its Phase 2 trials.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global rhabdomyosarcoma market are Company,

Oasmia,

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,

CELGENE CORPORATION,

Eisai Co., Ltd.,

Tarveda Therapeutics., Exelixis, Inc.,

Ipsen Pharma.

Segmentation

The global rhabdomyosarcoma market has been segmented into type, treatment, and diagnosis.

The market, on the basis of type, has been segmented into Embryonal Rhabdomyosarcoma, and Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma. Alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma is expected to account for the largest market share in this segment owing to its rising prevalence. It is also anticipated to be the fastest growing market.

The market, by diagnosis, has been segmented into Imaging Tests and Biopsy.

According to diagnosis, imaging tests have been segmented into X-Ray, CT scan, MRI scan, PET scan, and Bone scan.

According to diagnosis, biopsy has been segmented into Needle Biopsy and Surgical Biopsy.

The market, by treatment, has been segmented into Surgery, Radiation Therapy, Chemotherapy and Stem Cell Therapy.

Regional Analysis

The market in the Americas is expected to dominate the global rhabdomyosarcoma market during the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of rhabdomyosarcoma and well-established healthcare infrastructure. According to an article published by the American Society of Clinical Oncology in January 2018, about 350 children are diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma every year.

The European market is expected to be the second-largest due to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the assessment period owing to favorable government initiatives for enhancing healthcare facilities. The market in the Middle East & Africa is likely to account for the smallest share of the global rhabdomyosarcoma market. The market growth in this region can be attributed to the increases cases of rhabdomyosarcoma.

