Serotonin Syndrome Market to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Existing Companies as Well as New Players

Serotonin syndrome is a group of symptoms such as high body temperature, agitation, increased reflexes, tremor, sweating, dilated pupils, diarrhoea etc. due to use of serotonergic drugs. Serious complications such as seizures and extensive muscle breakdown may occur which may lead to death. The 1984, Libby Zion case is an example of death from serotonin syndrome. Serotonin syndrome is typically caused by synergistic effect of two or more serotonergic drugs which generally include selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI), serotonin norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI), monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI), tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs), amphetamines etc. Other drugs with a high propensity of causing serotonin syndrome are dextromethorphan, buspirone, L-tryptophan, St. John’s wort, metoclopramide, ondansetron etc. There is no laboratory test to confirm the diagnosis of serotonin syndrome.

The Serotonin Syndrome Diagnosis and Treatment Market is expected to reach $ 400 million by the end of 2023, this market is projected to growing at a CAGR of ~ 2.3 % during 2017-2023.

The treatment for serotonin syndrome consists of discontinuing medications contributing to the condition. For serious cases, other treatments for managing associated symptoms may be used. For serious cases with a threat to life gastrointestinal decontamination using activated charcoal is performed. Sedatives such as benzodiazepines are used for agitated patients. High fever is a common symptom of serotonin syndrome which reaches extremely high temperatures greater than forty centigrade. To control hyperthermia cooling measures may be needed. Serotonin antagonist such as cyproheptadine may be needed.

Get Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4075

The market restraints are the low number of cases and equally low number of fatalities associated with the syndrome with less than 1% cases consuming serotonin syndrome causing drugs developing the diseases. Mild symptoms occur in about 15% of SSRI overdoses.

Segments:

The Global Serotonin Syndrome Market is segmented on the basis of drug treatment, and end users. Based on drug treatment, the market has been segmented as serotonin antagonists, supportive care (Muscle relaxants, the control of autonomic instability, anti-hyperthermics, antihypertensive and others. Based on the end users, the market has been segmented as hospitals, point of care and others.

Key players of Global Serotonin syndrome market:

Key players profiled in the report are AstraZeneca Plc., Eli Lilly and Company, Forest Laboratories Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc. and Sanofi S.A., Ciron Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. and others.

Regional analysis

US accounts for the maximum market share due to greater use of medications and greater expenditure on healthcare. The faster market uptake of new technology and devices in the US is also an important driver of the market for global serotonin syndrome diagnosis and treatment. Europe is the second largest market due to large disposable income and rising awareness. Asia Pacific region is expected to have the most future potential and it is estimated to be led by China and India. The Middle East & Africa market is led by the gulf nations particularly Saudi Arabia and UAE. The regions of Africa are expected to witness a moderate growth due to poor economic and political conditions and poor healthcare penetration.

The report for Global Serotonin syndrome market by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides detail information about and strategies used by top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Market Illustrations:

Introduction

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

1.2.2.1 Assumptions

1.2.2.2 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure:

Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research:

Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

Market Factor Analysis

4.1 Porters Five Forces Model

4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.6 Intensity of Rivalry

Global Serotonin Syndrome Market, By Drug Treatment

… Toc Continued

Get full report & TOC @: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/serotonin-syndrome-market-4075

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]