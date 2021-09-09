Software BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide 2014-2023

The BRIC Software industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Questions Answered –

– What was the size of the BRIC software market by value in 2018?

– What will be the size of the BRIC software market in 2023?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the BRIC software market?

– How has the market performed over the last five years?

– What are the main segments that make up the BRIC software market?

Scope

– Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the BRIC software market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

– Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the software industry and had a total market value of $59,488.0 million in 2018. India was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 15.4% over the 2014-18 period.

– Within the software industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $32,372.0 million in 2018. This was followed by India, Brazil and Russia with a value of $10,383.0, $9,396.0, and $7,337.0 million, respectively.

– China is expected to lead the software industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $78,938.4 million in 2023, followed by India, Brazil, Russia with expected values of $26,247.3, $23,928.7 and $15,773.6 million, respectively.

