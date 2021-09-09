Space Insurance Market 2019, by AIG, Allianz, USAIG, Hallmark Financial Services, Marsh Inc, Chinalife, Travers Aviation

Aerospace insurance is insurance for the loss of property and personal injury caused by various risks that may occur during the manufacturing, launching and in-orbit operations of rockets and various spacecraft. The insurance is classified as those types :manufacturing rockets and satellites, pre-launch , launching and on-orbit

In 2018, the global Space Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Space Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Space Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AIG

Allianz

USAIG

Hallmark Financial Services

Marsh Inc

Chinalife

Travers Aviation

Malayan Insurance

AXA

ING Group

Aon

Precious Payload

PICC

Hiscox

Global Aerospace

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Manufacturing

Pre-launch

Launching

On-orbit

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Business

Santific Research

Military

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

