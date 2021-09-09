SPENT FUEL & NUCLEAR WASTE MANAGEMENT MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

Global Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Industry

Nuclear waste usually refers to materials or residues left after the burning of nuclear fuel in reactors. These residues mainly comprise radioactive materials that can cause acute radiation sickness. The rapidly growing population and the subsequently rising electricity demand, increasing dependence on fossil fuel, and increasing awareness regarding alternative energy sources are the key drivers of the global nuclear waste management market.

Asia-Pacific has the most significant number of power generation projects in the pipeline. China accounts for more than half of the world’s new nuclear power investment as of 2017.

The global Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bechtel Group

Fluor Corporation

Chase Environmental Group

Magnox Technologies

Posiva

Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Studsvik

Veolia Environment

SNC Lavalin

Enercon Services

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Low Level Waste

Intermediate Level Waste

High Level Waste

Segment by Application

Boiling Water Reactors

Gas Cooled Reactors

Pressurized Water Reactors

Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors

Others

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary

1 Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management

1.2 Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Low Level Waste

1.2.3 Intermediate Level Waste

1.2.4 High Level Waste

1.3 Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Segment by Application

1.3.1 Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Boiling Water Reactors

1.3.3 Gas Cooled Reactors

1.3.4 Pressurized Water Reactors

1.3.5 Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Market Size

1.5.1 Global Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production

3.4.1 North America Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production

3.5.1 Europe Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Business

7.1 Bechtel Group

7.1.1 Bechtel Group Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Bechtel Group Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Fluor Corporation

7.2.1 Fluor Corporation Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Fluor Corporation Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Chase Environmental Group

7.3.1 Chase Environmental Group Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Chase Environmental Group Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Magnox Technologies

7.4.1 Magnox Technologies Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Magnox Technologies Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Posiva

7.5.1 Posiva Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Posiva Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Perma-Fix Environmental Services

7.6.1 Perma-Fix Environmental Services Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Perma-Fix Environmental Services Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Studsvik

7.7.1 Studsvik Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Studsvik Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Veolia Environment

7.8.1 Veolia Environment Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Veolia Environment Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 SNC Lavalin

7.9.1 SNC Lavalin Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 SNC Lavalin Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Enercon Services

7.10.1 Enercon Services Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Enercon Services Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

