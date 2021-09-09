Ticagrelor Services Market| Tremendous Growth | Key Vendors Profile | Top Regional Analysis and Forecasts Till 2027

The global ticagrelor market is anticipated to touch a value of USD 2,554.39 million by 2027 by exhibiting 9% CAGR over the forecast period (2018-2027). The market can expand in size thanks to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases. This can be attributed to the data from the American Heart Association report of 2014 which stated nearly 31% of deaths in the U.S. were linked to cardiovascular disorders.

The major factors influencing the growth of the market include high patient pool suffering from heart problems, increasing development in the product by the companies, commercialization and improving market access scenarios and funding for research and development by the market players and many others. More over there is a huge opportunity in developing countries that is grabbed by various market players for expanding their presence in the region. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a double digit growth by 2027, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period 2017 – 2027.

Ticagrelor Services Market Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Boehringer, Ingelheim, Pfizer, Amgen, Merck, Roche, GSK, Alexion, Boehringer, Ingelheim Pfizer, Amgen are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Ticagrelor Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Ticagrelor Services Market Segmentation

By dosage, the ticagrelor market offers the drug in two variants, namely 60 Mg and 90 Mg. Routes of administration include nasogastric tube and oral. Major applications in the ticagrelor market are heart surgeries and acute coronary syndrome. The former is further segmented into coronary artery bypass graft, stent placement, and angioplasty. Market end-users include hospitals & clinics, ambulatory centers, and others.

Ticagrelor Services Market Regional Analysis

The global ticagrelor market is segmented into the various regions including Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas accounts for the largest market share of about more than ~40% of the market share due to extensive use product by the patients discharged from hospitals in the regions, major manufacturers developing the product in the region.

Europe is the second largest market of Ticagrelor followed by Asia Pacific. However Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate due to awareness of ticagrelor, Asia Pacific accounting for more than 60% of the global population and increasing cardiovascular patients. Particularly, India and China are anticipated to be a growing and the fastest growing market. Many major players seeking opportunity and expand their presence in this region influencing the growth of the market.

The Middle East & Africa holds the least share in the ticagrelor market due to lack of awareness, less market access scenarios activities, and poor medical facilities.

