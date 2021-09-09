“US Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2019” is the latest report from industry analysis specialist GlobalData, offers comprehensive information about the renewable energy policies of the US and its states. The report provides a clear overview of the regulatory framework, plans, programs and incentives initiated by the US and individual states to promote renewable energy sources. It provides information regarding the financial incentives, renewable energy auctions, net-metering, renewable targets, and other plans implemented by the fifty states of US- Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.

Scope:

The report provides the renewable framework of the US and its states. Its scope includes —

— Study of regulatory framework in the US and for fifty states- Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.

— Key policies and regulations supporting the development of renewable energy by country and state level.

— Information on strategy, roadmaps and other programs to achieve the renewable targets and goals by country and state level

— Financial incentives including Feed-in-tariff, rebates, loans, grants, tax credits and exemptions to support the implementation of the renewable energy by country and state level.

Reasons to buy:

The report will allow you to —

— Facilitate decision-making based on policies, plans, targets and strategies of the US and its fifty states.

— Develop business strategies by understanding the regulations shaping and driving the renewable energy market

— Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the regulatory framework of US and its fifty states

— Identify key programs and fiscal incentives of individual state.

