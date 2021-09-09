Vapor Barrier Films Market Growth to Surge Owing to Increasing Adoption by End-use Applications

Vapor Barrier Films Market: An Overview

Vapor barrier films are flexible laminated films, which are extensively used in various end-use industries. Using vapor barrier films ensure that the film restricts the movement of moisture in the form of water vapor. Some commonly used barrier materials include polyethylene, aluminum foil, and other coatings. Owing to their barrier attributes, vapor barrier films are also considered as a substitute to rigid packaging solutions. This renders convenience in product handling and aid in increasing the shelf life of packaged products. Increased shelf life ensures loss of spoilage during transit thereby reducing the wastage taking place throughout the supply chain. Polyethylene and polyamide are among the most preferred materials for manufacturing vapor barrier films. Polyamide vapor barrier films are considered ideal for construction applications, which can be attributed to their resilient nature. Moreover, polyethylene vapor barrier films are used for indoor applications for providing thermal insulation and prevent heat loss.

Vapor Barrier Films Market: Dynamics

Use of vapor barrier films allows the product last longer by ceasing the flow of the water vapor and moisture inside the package thereby declining degradation rate of the packed product. Increased usage of packaged & processed food has led to rising demand for vapor barrier films. Other than this, vapor barrier films are widely used for construction applications both indoor and outdoor, this can be attributed to their flame retardant nature coupled with high resilience. This is expected to buttress the demand for vapor barrier films during the period of forecast. Barrier coatings also aid in protection of sensitive equipment which leads to enhancement of long-term product performance, which extends the application of vapor barrier films in the packaging of healthcare equipment. These films are available in transparent as well as tinted variants depending upon the applications and are compatible with a wide range of surface materials such as metal, glass, concrete and plastic.

Vapor Barrier Films Market: Segmentation

Globally, the vapor barrier films market has been segmented on the basis of material, thickness and end-use industries

On the basis of material, the global vapor barrier films market has been segmented as follows –

Polyethylene (PE), Polyamide (PA), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) & Others

On the basis of thickness, the global vapor barrier films market has been segmented as follows –

Below 5 mil, 5 mil – 10 mil, 10 mil – 15 mil & 15 mil and above

On the basis of end-use industries, the global vapor barrier films market has been segmented as follows

Chemicals, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Building & Construction, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Electrical & Electronics & Other Industrial

Vapor Barrier Films Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the vapor barrier films market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excl. Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Japan. The penetration of vapor barrier films is relatively lower in the emerging economies when compared to developed economies, which gives the manufacturers enormous opportunities for expansion in these regions. Use of high barrier films in the packaging of food and other industries has led to increased adoption of vapor barrier films for packaging, this is expected to spur the demand for vapor barrier films in emerging economies of Asia Pacific region. Vapor barrier films market is expected to register substantial growth in the Asia Pacific region. North America and Western Europe have developed market for vapor barrier films and are expected to grow at a steady rate during the period of forecast.

Vapor Barrier Films Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players are Polifilm Group, Amcor Limited, Celplast Metallized Product Ltd, Kalliomuovi Oy, Optimum Plastics, Inc., Layfield Poly Films Ltd., 3M Company, GLT Products, SAES Getters S.p.A., ProAmpac Holdings, Glenroy Inc. and more. Many small-scale regional players are expected to contribute to the global vapor barrier films market in the coming years.