Venezuela Long Term Oil Products and Chemicals Storage Market Outlook Report-Supply, Demand of Gasoline, LPG, Diesel, Fuel Oil, Planned Storage Terminals, Investments, Competition and New Opportunities

Venezuela oil storage Market report is a complete study focusing on oil, chemicals and petroleum products storage infrastructure, demand and near to long term future of Venezuela market.

Demand for both crude oil and refined products in witnessing strong growth across Venezuela. “In particular, with fluctuations in oil and product prices, countries are developing adequate storage facilities. In addition, government is also assessing strategic petroleum reserves and supply options. Surge in economic activity and growth in construction and transportation demand are driving demand for petroleum products in the country. New storage construction activities are also likely to witness significant progress over the near term future.

New petroleum product consumption mix is emerging in Venezuela, forcing traders and refiners to equip adequate storage facilities for uninterrupted and efficient supply chain system. In this context, the leading industry publisher has released its 10th version of “Venezuela Long-term Oil Storage outlook report”, offering analysis on Venezuela midstream oil and gas markets. The Venezuela oil storage report provides detailed insights into emerging market trends, new dynamics, shifting strategies and the future role of Venezuela in global and regional storage markets.

The Venezuela report is a comprehensive research work covering details of Venezuela storage infrastructure, key operators, production, consumption and trading of major petroleum products, volumes and values, current and planned terminal details and competitive scenario. At the asset level, terminal wise capacity is forecast to 2022.

Details of all operational and planned oil, chemicals and product storage terminals in the country including start up, location, tanks, capacity, operator, commodity, owners and capex details are included in the research work. Further, terminal by terminal capacity outlook of each storage terminal is provided in the historic and forecast period.

The Venezuela research work also presents detailed outlook of Venezuela gasoline, diesel, LPG, fuel oil consumption and production, together with trends and challenges of investing in Venezuela market. In addition, details of storage assets, prices are provided. Further, demographic, economic outlook of Venezuela together with latest storage industry developments are covered in detail.

1. Table of Contents

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Venezuela Oil Storage Market Snapshot, 2018

2.2. Venezuela Oil Products and Chemicals Storage Capacity Forecast, MMcm, 2007- 2025

2.3. Venezuela Oil Storage Capital Investment (CAPEX) Forecast, $ Million, 2016- 2022

2.4. Venezuela Oil Storage Market Structure, 2017

3. Venezuela Oil Storage Strategic Analysis Review, 2018

3.1. Venezuela Oil Storage Market- SWOT Analysis

3.1.1. Key Strengths

3.1.2. Key Weaknesses

3.1.3. Potential Opportunities

3.1.4. Potential Threats

3.2. Emerging Oil Storage Trends and Factors Shaping Future of Venezuela Oil Storage Markets, 2018- 2025

3.3. Key Strategies formulated by Oil Storage Players in Venezuela

4. Venezuela Crude Oil Market Analysis and Outlook

4.1. Venezuela Proven Oil Reserves, 2005- 2017

4.2. Venezuela Gross Oil Production Forecast, 2007- 2025

4.3. Venezuela Crude Oil Demand Forecast, 2007- 2025

4.4. Role of Oil in Venezuela Primary Energy Demand, 2007- 2025

5. Venezuela Petroleum Products Production Outlook

5.1. Venezuela Motor Gasoline Production Outlook, 2005- 2017

5.2. Venezuela Diesel/ Gasoil Production Outlook, 2005- 2017

5.3. Venezuela Fuel Oil Production Outlook, 2005- 2017

5.4. Venezuela Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) Production Outlook, 2005- 2017

