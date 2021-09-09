Video Streaming Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

New Study On “2019-2023 Video Streaming Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

The global video streaming market is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period (2018-2023). The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing internet penetration and the rising requirement of transcoding for delivering videos to the end-users. Furthermore, rising demand of online videos and on-demand videos, growing trend of smartphones and social media, and extensive use of videos in corporate training are estimated to augment the demand of the video streaming market across the globe.

The internet has taken over the world in a storm and is influencing both the personal and private life of the people. The organization is now focusing more on digital platforms and how they can effectively utilize the widespread network of the internet to provide services. Increasing penetration of internet services is estimated to have a positive impact on the growth of the video streaming market. In 2016, a total number of internet users across the globe are estimated to be more than 3.4 billion, up from 3.1 billion in 2015, and the number is further estimated to increase in the future. The growth of the internet users fuels the demand of the video streaming and therefore it is estimated to drive the growth of the market.

Request Free Sample Report @

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3672084-global-video-streaming-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

However, there are certain factors that are hindering the growth of the market. The high cost of content creation and network connectivity and technical issues associated with video streaming are estimated to be the major constraints in the growth of the market. The rise of AI and video analytics and optimization of the network bandwidth are estimated to develop numerous growth opportunities for the growth of the market in the future.

On the basis of the geography, the video streaming market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to be the dominating region in the global video streaming market owing to high internet penetration rate in the region. Furthermore, increasing demand of video content and rising trend of social media in the region and presence of key market players (such as Netflix and Google Inc.) are also estimated to drive the growth of the market. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period owing to increasing use of a smartphone in the region. Some of the prominent vendors of the video streaming market are Adobe Systems, Inc., Akamai Technologies, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Apple, Inc., Brightcove, Inc., Netflix, Inc. and so on.

Research methodology

The market study of the video streaming market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of our reports.

Secondary sources include

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Authentic Public Databases

• Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalog.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market segmentation

1. Global Video Streaming Market by Solutions

2. Global Video Streaming Market by Streaming Type

3. Global Video Streaming Market by Deployment Type

4. Global Video Streaming Market by End-User

THE REPORT COVERS

• Comprehensive research methodology of global video streaming market.

• This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with analyst insights & key market trends.

• An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global video streaming market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global video streaming market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned

1. Adobe Systems, Inc.

2. Akamai Technologies, Inc.

3. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

4. Apple, Inc.

5. Brightcove, Inc.

6. China Network Television

7. Google, Inc.

8. Haivision, Inc.

9. Hulu

10. IBM Cloud Video

11. IQiyi

12. Kaltura, Inc.

13. Kollective Technology Inc.

14. LeEco

15. Microsoft Corp.

16. Netflix, Inc.

17. Ooyla, Inc.

18. Panopto, Inc.

19. Qumu Corp.

20. Sonic Foundry, Inc.

21. Vbrick Systems, Inc.

22. Wowza Media Systems LLC

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3672084-global-video-streaming-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography

1.2.3. By Stakeholders

2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Definition

2.2. Analyst Insights & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendation

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Regulations

3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.1.1. Increasing Internet Penetration Across the Globe

3.1.2. Rising Demand of Online Videos and On-Demand Streaming

3.1.3. Extensive Use of Videos in Corporate Training

3.1.4. Growing Trend of Smartphones and Social Media

3.1.5. Rising Requirement of Transcoding for Delivering Videos to End-User

3.2. Restraints

3.2.1. High Cost Content Creation

3.2.2. Network Connectivity and Technical Issues

3.3. Opportunities

3.3.1. Rise of AI and Video Analytics

3.3.2. Optimization of Network Bandwidth

4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Video Streaming Market by Solution

4.1.1. Transcoding and Processing

4.1.2. Video Analytics

4.1.3. Video Delivery and Distribution

4.1.4. Video Management

4.1.5. Video Security

4.1.6. Others

4.2. Global Video Streaming Market by Streaming Type

4.2.1. Live Streaming

4.2.2. On Demand Streaming

4.3. Global Video Streaming Market by Deployment Type

4.3.1. On Premises Deployment

4.3.2. On-Cloud Deployment

4.4. Global Video Streaming Market by End-User

4.4.1. BFSI

4.4.2. Education

4.4.3. Broadcasters, Media and Operators

4.4.4. Healthcare

4.4.5. Government

4.4.6. Others

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Key Strategy Analysis

5.2. Key Company Analysis

6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. France

6.2.3. Germany

6.2.4. Italy

6.2.5. Spain

6.2.6. RoE

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. India

6.3.2. China

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India