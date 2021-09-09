Wheeled Bins Market Growth to Surge Owing to Increasing Adoption by End-use Applications

Global Wheeled Bins Market: Overview

The waste handling and increasing demand for mobile containers for catering is expected to boost the wheeled bins market growth. Wheeled bins are available in different types of capacity, colors and patterns, which also includes number of wheels such as 2-wheeled bins or 4-wheeled bins. Wheeled bins are used for various applications in industries including food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals. The outlook for the growth of the global wheeled bins market is expected to be moderate during the forecast period. The wheeled bin s with spherical base provide easy as well as hygienic disposal of food waste, liquid slopes, residual waste, and organic waste. Manufacturers in the bin system industry are offering wide range of design options for consumers for better convenient handling. Leading players are providing printing and marking through embossing, thermo transfer imprinting, stickers, and embossing.

Global Wheeled Bins Market: Dynamics

The increasing usage of mobile containers in different end user industries is fueling the demand for wheeled bins. Wheeled bins are resistant to low & high temperatures and to other chemicals. The UV resistant properties of material used for wheeled bins manufacturing are increasing the growth of the market. Wheeled bins can be embedded with smart labels to provide more convenience to end users. The global wheeled bins market is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. Metal wheeled bins are mainly used for industrial purposes, which can be to store some components or to collect waste. Plastic wheeled bins are mainly used for waste collection. Cleaning processes of wheeled bins should have efficient procedure to ensure safety and hygiene. Wheeled bins market is expected to grow at a significant compound annual growth rate during the forecast period. The wheeled bins with capacity more than 300 liters are used for industrial purpose. Wheeled bins offer an efficient, safe and secure storage of waste for commercial and trade premises.

Global Wheeled Bins Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Material Type, the global wheeled bins market has been segmented as

Metal & Plastic

On the basis of Product Type, the global wheeled bins market has been segmented as

Flat Top & Roll Top

On the basis of Capacity, the global wheeled bins market has been segmented as

less than 60 Liters, 60-240 Liters, 241-540 Liters & greater than 540 Liters

On the basis of Application, the global wheeled bins market has been segmented as

Catering, Waste Collection & Others

Global Wheeled Bins Market: Key Players

Nieros international, One Plastics Group, Craemer Holding GmbH, Euro Stampi S.R.L., SULO Verwaltung und Technik GmbH, Remcon Plastics Inc. & Henkel GmbH

Global Wheeled Bins Market: Key Developments

Manufacturers in the industry are offering custom printing wheeled bins for institutional or organization usage with their logo printed on the lid or bin front. Leading players in the wheeled bins market are providing cost-effective solutions along with different features such as flat and roll wheeled bins.

One plastics Group through its subsidiary MGB Plastics offering embossing on the body of bin as well as lid. The company invested more than US$ 10 Mn to improvise the efficiency of the manufacturing facility in Europe