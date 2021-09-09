Wireless Charging IC Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

Scope of the Report

Wireless charging is the transmission of energy from a power source to a device without wires or cables. A wireless charging technology is comprised of two parts, a transmitter (the actual charging station itself) and a receiver (which is inside the device you are charging). Wireless Charging ICs are the core part of Wireless Charging technology.

The market is fragment, the key players are IDT, Texas Instruments, NXP/Freescale, ADI/Linear Tech, Qualcomm, Broadcom, STMicroelectronics, On Semiconductor, Semtech, ROHM, Toshiba, Panosonic, Maxim, Generalplus, E-Charging Inc. (CPS), CVSMicro, Xiamen Newyea Tech, ZoneCharge, BOEONE and so on. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins.

Witnessing the huge market potential, several new players have entered the global market for wireless charging ICs over the past decade. It is expected that the entry of new players into the global market will prompt a counter response from the existing players. This response could take the shape of better and more innovative strategies, introduction new product lines, or expansion of geographical reach. Although the current competitive landscape of the global wireless charging IC market is largely consolidated, it is expected to undergo progressive fragmentation over the forthcoming years.

Asia Pacific was the largest market for Wireless Charging IC market globally, with a share exceeding 70% in 2017. Growing use of the product owing to its superior characteristics has been fueling growth of the market in this region.

In 2019, the market size of Wireless Charging IC is 2180 million US$ and it will reach 7500 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wireless Charging IC.

This report studies the global market size of Wireless Charging IC, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Wireless Charging IC production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

Market Segment by Product Type

Transmitter ICs

Receiver ICs

Market Segment by Application

Smart Phones and Tablets

Wearable Electronic Devices

Medical Devices

Automobile Devices

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Wireless Charging IC status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Wireless Charging IC manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wireless Charging IC are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

