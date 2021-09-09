Wiring Duct Market Research Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

Scope of the Report

Wiring ducts are rigid trays typically used as raceways for cables and wires within electrical enclosures. Wiring ducts, along with conduit, wireways, and cable carriers, are often used as basic components of a cable management system. The bulleted list below compares these components and their typical uses.

Increasing investments in infrastructure development activities, high demand from IT facilities and data centers, and growing urbanization are driving the market for wire and cable management, as well as wiring duct market growth.

The North America wiring ducts market, by material, has been segmented into metallic and non-metallic (PVC, ABS, PP and etc.). PVC based wiring duct is the mostly using type. Based on design, the market is split into slotted and solid wall wire ducts. Slotted wire ducts is dominating the market, with market share over 90% in 2017.

ABB, Panduit and Phoenix Contact are the top three players in North America Wiring duct market, with about 19.12%, 18.86% and 12.44% market share separately in 2017.

In 2019, the market size of Wiring Duct is 5 million US$ and it will reach 8 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wiring Duct.

This report studies the global market size of Wiring Duct, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Wiring Duct production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

ABB

Panduit

Phoenix Contact

HellermannTyton

KSS

KOWA KASEI

OMEGA Engineering

IBOCO (Hager Group)

Leviton

Market Segment by Product Type

Slotted Wire Ducts

Solid Wall Wire Ducts

Market Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Wiring Duct status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Wiring Duct manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wiring Duct are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

