Worldwide Dental X-Ray Systems Market Share, Size, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2018-2026

The research report published by Credence Research provides in-depth qualitative and quantitative insights on the Dental X-Ray Systems market for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. The research study analyzes market dynamics by considering market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and prominent prevailing trends shaping the Dental X-Ray Systems market. Considering aforementioned factors, the study provides market estimates for the years to come till 2026.

Unique selling proposition of the research study include detailed and in-depth competitive landscape assessment, and attractive investment segment analysis of the Dental X-Ray Systems market. Particulars covered in company profiles section includes product/service portfolio, financial synopsis, competitor’s information, and news coverage along with the latest updates related to the Dental X-Ray Systems market. The research study provides market size and estimates across different segments for geographic regions including North America (U.S & Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, & Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, & Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (GCC & Rest of Middle East & Africa).

Market Insights

Dental X-ray systems have developed significantly over the decades with advancement in 2D & 3D dental imaging and introduction of intraoral, panoramic and cone beam computed tomography machines. The market entry of computed tomography (CT), digital 3D imaging application is increasing significantly in dental radiology. The advantages of 3D imaging is high resolution imaging of hard tissues which is one of the unique attribute of 3D dental X-ray systems. Increasing prevalence of dental disorders & awareness related to disease diagnosis is expected to assist the overall dental X-ray systems market. New X-ray technologies in imaging provide minimum radiation exposure and possess an advantage of image analysis that may develop sensitivity and decrease error caused by subjective analysis. According to the World health Organization (WHO), periodontal diseases and dental caries have been the most common oral disorders affecting 60% to 90% of schoolchildren and 5% to 20% of middle-aged adults. Thus, rising prevalence of dental disorders and awareness related to these diseases expected to fuel the growth of global dental X-ray systems market.

Digital X-ray systems and analog X-ray systems are the two types of products found in diagnosis of dental disorders. In 2017, analog X-ray systems dominated the market with 53% of the market share but the increasing demand for technologically upgraded digital X-ray systems is expected to take over and dominate the market during the forecast period 2018 to 2026. The advantages of analogue X-ray systems is its comparatively cost-efficient than digital X-rays which makes it product of choice for dentists from developing & under developed countries. However, the scenario is also shifting as the prices of novel digital X-ray systems are shredded down which will act as a major advantage for growth of these systems in the near future.

