Ambulatory Electrocardiography (ECG) Market 2019-2025 Top Companies- GE Healthcare, Philips, Mindray Medical, Mortara and more…

The global diagnostic ECG market by product is segregated into three main segments namely resting system stress system and Holter monitor system. The driving factors of the diagnostic ECG marketlike the growing size of the geriatric population dissentiences of lifestyle diseases and technological developments. The major growth factors contributing to the growth of the North American market are the aging population and lifestyle diseases that are further adding to the overall prevalence of cardiac diseases. Europe on the other hand witnesses a slow growth in the forecast period. The growth of this region is expected to be sluggish with a lower CAGR due to factors such as the uneven reimbursement policies.

This report focuses on the global Ambulatory Electrocardiography (ECG) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ambulatory Electrocardiography (ECG) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

GE Healthcare (UK)

Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)

Mindray Medical (China)

Mortara Instrument (US)

Spacelabs Healthcare (U.S)

Schiller (Switzerland)

Cardionet (US)

Compumed (US)

Nihon Kohden (Japan)

Welch Allyn (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Resting

Stress

Holter Monitor

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Home/Ambulatory

Research Center

Physician office

Nursing Homes

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Ambulatory Electrocardiography (ECG) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Ambulatory Electrocardiography (ECG) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



