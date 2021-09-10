Artificial Bowling Surface Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2018 – 2028

Artificial Bowling Surface Market: Definition and Introduction – Artificial Bowling Surface refers to synthetic version of grass greens used for playing bowls. Artificial Bowling Surface is a suitable alterative to fine grass turfs, given their lower maintenance and reliable performance. Artificial bowling surface is now an acceptable alternative and even surface of choice for all levels of bowling competitions. There are multiple factors that have prompted the move in recent times from natural greens to artificial bowling surfaces. There is low maintenance cost involved for artificial bowling surface when compared to natural surface. The roll and green speeds of artificial bowling surfaces are consistent with grass based surfaces. The most common categorization of artificial bowling surface includes sand-filled and non-sand filled. The non-sand filled category is further divided by type of surface into woven and needle punched. Typical life of artificial bowling surface can extend up to 10 years, given that basic maintenance routine in followed in a timely manner. Routine maintenance includes vacuum cleaning for removal for foreign objects and dirt from the artificial bowling surface. Inspection and checking of the ditches, banks, and underlay and rink markings is also preferable. Given the rising interest in artificial bowling surface, the World Bowls Board has a set of prescribed performance standards that make it easy for clubs to identify, test and select the correct type of artificial bowling surface as per their playing needs.

Artificial Bowling Surface Market: Segmentation – On the basis of type, the Artificial Bowling Surface market can be segmented as, Sand-filled,Woven,Needlepunched. On the basis of application, the Artificial Bowling Surface market can be segmented as, Indoor,Outdoor. On the basis of Installation Type, the Artificial Bowling Surface market can be segmented as, Macadam Base,Concrete Base,Dynamic Base

Artificial Bowling Surface Market: Dynamics – Artificial bowling surface have a higher capital cost at the outset compared to natural surfaces, however the lower maintenance costs and the longer life of the surface make it more economical and affordable. Also, artificial bowling surface are able to withstand more wear and tear compared to natural ones. Also, natural grass surfaces are much more affected by weather conditions in outdoor environments, compared to an artificial bowling surface. Moreover artificial bowling surface do not have the problems such as pests, disease or weed infestation that natural surface suffers. Installation of an artificial bowling surface offers longer playing seasons to clubs and competitions, owing to lower dependence on weather, thereby increasing their revenue generation cycles.

Artificial Bowling Surface Market: Regional Outlook – The demand for Artificial Bowling Surface is set to grow at a healthy pace in the next five to ten years with the increasing demand from consumers due to lower lifetime costs and higher revenue potential. As the game of bowls is mostly popular in Europe, North America and parts of Asia, these are also the regions with good demand for artificial bowling surface. The UK and US are particularly significant market for artificial bowling surface in Europe and North America. Some of the commonwealth nations such as Australia and New Zealand too have long traditions of the sport, and consequently are key markets for artificial bowling surface in Asia Pacific region. Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, Iceland and Portugal are some of the other countries with growing demand of Artificial Bowling Surface market.

Artificial Bowling Surface Market: Market Participants – Examples of some of the market participants identified in the Artificial Bowling Surface market include, Playrite Ltd,TigerTurf Australia Pty Ltd.,Berry Bowling Systems,Dales Sports Surfaces Ltd,APT Asia Pacific Pty Ltd,,Argyle ,International Limited (Greengauge),Environ Global Co. Ltd,Sportgrass Pty Ltd,ABS Sport Surfaces Pty Limited,Sportsmark™ Group,,Evergreen Synthetic Grass,Synthetic Bowling Solutions,Grassman.

