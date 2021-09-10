Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market 2016 Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2026

A stroke is a sudden loss of blood circulation in an area of the brain which may result in loss of neurological functioning. Strokes are generally of three types Ischemic Stroke (caused due to blood clots), Hemorrhagic stroke (caused when there is a rupture in arteries) and lastly transient ischemic attack (caused when blood flow to the brain is blocked for a short time).In early 1980’s the blood clot retrieval devices used for endovascular revascularization were based on intra-arterial and selective thrombolytic agents. Another methodology proposed was the use of a combination of intra-arterial thrombolytic and use of ultrasound to disrupt the clot. The clot retrieval process is performed within eight hours of the onset of stroke symptoms, the whole process of blood clot retrieval takes about two hours.

Blood Clot retrieval devices were first developed to extract errant coils and foreign bodies which became immobilized in the cerebral circulation during endovascular procedures. Over a period these devices were used remove thromboembolic clots using guide catheters. The first treatment for clot retrieval was done using local micro-catheters as blood clot retrieval devices. These processes were mostly intravenous thrombolysis or endovascular revascularization. Blood clot retrieval devices of the first generation mainly targeted cerebral ischemia.

The first generation blood clot retrieval devices comprised of Mechanical Embolus Removal in Cerebral Ischemia (MERCI), MERCI blood clot retrieval devices was used in individuals who had moderate to severe stroke. The second blood clot retrieval device used for clot retrieval was Penumbra clot aspiration system. The Penumbra blood clot retrieval device uses a large lumen catheter attached to a vacuum pump. The second generation of blood clot retrieval devices uses of non-detachable neurovascular stents for removal of the clot. The primary objective of these blood clot retrieval devices was to assist the coiling during revascularization in individuals. Stent-based blood clot retrieval devices operate by firstly, by deploying the stent into the clot which immediately restores the blood flow and the mesh embedded on the stent retriever remove the clot. Over the past few years with the help of technological advancements in the development of blood clot retrieval devices tremendous progress has been made in the endovascular management of acute ischemic stroke.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2269

Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global market for blood clot retrieval devices is expected to be driven by the advancement in technology and increased the prevalence of stroke. Moreover, increased use of blood clot retrieval devices in elderly patients, improved patient selection using imaging and clinical results, use of an advance instrument for guiding catheter placement are some factors anticipated to fuel the growth of global portable ultrasound scanners market within the forecast period of 2016-2026.The restraining factor for the blood clot retrieval devices market is a lack of trained professionals, futile recanalization procedures which occur due to unfavorable result and device malfunctioning during blood clot retrieval.

Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market: Segmentation

The global blood clot retrieval market is classified on the basis of stroke type, device type, end user and geography.

Based on stroke type, the global blood clot retrieval devices market is segmented into the following:

Ischemic Stroke (blood clot)

Hemorrhagic Stroke(rupturing of arteries)

Transient Ischemic Attack

Based on device type, the global blood clot retrieval devices market is segmented into the following:

Mechanical EmbolusRemoval Devices

Penumbra Blood Clot Retrieval Devices

Stent Retrievers

Ultrasound Assisted Devices

Based on end user, the global blood clot retrieval device market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Diagnostic centers

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market: Overview

Cost-affectivity of blood clot retrieval devices and ongoing researches on improving the quality of care for continence would create an attractive growth opportunities for the Blood Clot Retrieval Devices market. The hospitals end user segment is expected to hold the highest market share in the global market for blood clot retrieval devices. Deaths occurring because of stroke is third highest in countries like United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan.According to American Heart Association, there are about 800,000 new strokes reported each year, out of which 80% are ischemic strokes rest are hemorrhagic strokes.

Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market: Regional Overview

Region wise, the global Blood Clot Retrieval Devices market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the global market for blood clot retrieval devices because of better reimbursement policies for diagnostic procedures. Increasing number of local players providing blood clot retrieval devices at lower cost in countries such as China is expected to boost the market growth in APEJ region.

Request to View TOC @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2269

Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in global Blood Clot Retrieval Devices market include Bayer HealthCare LLC, Boston Scientific Corp., Argon Medical Devices Inc., Medtronic plc. Teleflex Incorporated, Penumbra Inc., AngioDynamics, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Johnson and Johnson, Inc., ECKOS Corporation and others. Most of the providers of blood clot retrieval devices are adopting the strategy of providing these products through e-commerce, so that buyers can browse the products according to their needs.