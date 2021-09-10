WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Blood Glucose Monitoring Device 2019 Global Market Net Worth US$ 2.61 billion Forecast By 2026”.

Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Industry 2019

Description:-

The Blood Glucose Monitoring Device market is anticipated to reach over USD 2.61 billion by 2026. In 2017, the orthopedic treatment dominated the global Blood Glucose Monitoring Device market, in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue in 2017.

The increasing need for home care diagnosis and real time data by the end users to primarily drive the blood glucose monitoring device market during the forecast period. These devices have potential market due to the rising technology advancements in this industry during the forecast period. Moreover, the major supporting factor for this market growth is the number of populations suffering from diabetes. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately there were direct deaths if 1.6 million in 2015, and this number is attributed to rise by 2030 making diabetes the 7th leading cause of death globally.

Furthermore, the changing life style of the people, and rising preference to the sedentary life style to also support the market growth in the coming years. However, lack of awareness, limited use of these devices, and no proper reimbursements regulation by the government would impede the market growth during the forecast period.

North America generated the highest revenue in the Blood Glucose Monitoring Device market in 2017, and is expected to be the leading region globally during the forecast period. Increasing demand, rising patient awareness for proper self-diagnosis methods, which saves the time, money, and provides accurate real-time data about the patient health. Also, decreasing cost & time of treatment, and continuous research and development in the same field to also boost the market growth in coming years. While, Asia Pacific blood glucose monitoring device market is supposed to the fastest growing market during forecast period.

The key players operating in the Blood Glucose Monitoring Device market include Abbott Laboratories, Terumo Corporation, ARKRAY Inc., Medtronic Plc., Acon Laboratories Inc., Roche Diagnostics Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Novo Nordisk A/S, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Sanofi, Bayer AG, Ypsomed AG. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

