Book Publishers Market 2019-2025 Top Companies- Penguin Random House, Hachette Livre, The Holtzbrinck, HarperCollins and more…

Fluctuations over the past five years have weighed down the potential for revenue growth in the Global Book Publishing industry. Over this period transition toward digital technology particularly e-books has created a fast-growing segment. Meanwhile more mature markets like North America and Europe have embraced digital technologies early in the current period but have reached their apex.
Disposable me and literacy growth over the next five years will also support industry growth. Threading use of the internet will facilitate book sales and the convenience of e-books will also expand the overall book market.
This report focuses on the global Book Publishers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Penguin Random House
Hachette Livre
The Holtzbrinck Publishing
HarperCollins Publishers’
Scholastic
China South Publishing & Media
Reed Elsevier (RELX)
McGraw-Hill Global Education Interme
Wolters Kluwer
Simon & Schuster(CBS)
Phoenix Publishing and Media
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Traditional Print Format
Digital Media Format
Market segment by Application, split into
Publishing House
Newspaper Office
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Book Publishers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Book Publishers development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
