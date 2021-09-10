Calcium D-Pantothenate Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights

Calcium D-Pantothenate is a derivative of Pantothenic Acid or vitamin B5 and is naturally present in human and plant cells. It is a salt and helps in the functioning of the memory, maintains skin health and provides stamina in humans. Calcium D-Pantothenate plays a key role in ensuring effective functioning of the nervous system. The commercially available calcium D-pantothenate is synthetically produced. Due to functional benefits, it is invariantly used in animal feed, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and dietary supplements and is sold in the form of vitamin B5 supplements. In appearance, calcium D-pantothenate is a white odorless powder and has slightly bitter taste. Calcium D-pantothenate, in the feed industry, is consumed by mixing it with water. It is highly soluble in water and mostly insoluble in volatile solvens like ether and chloroform.

Environmental safety issues have restricted volume growth : Around 85% of calcium D-pantothenate is consumed in animal nutrition and pet care. A minimal percentage is used in the cosmetic industry. Calcium D-pantothenate is widely used to treat skin abnormalities and its benefits are strongly supported by the medical community. Hence, calcium D-pantothenate has attracted a loyal consumer base in the recent past. Often also popular as best-known compound to treat acne, calcium D-pantothenate is gaining popularity in various cosmetics and beauty pills. However, the production of calcium D-pantothenate has resulted in many environmental hazards and thus, tight regulations have been implemented, which have compelled manufacturers to cut down production capacity of calcium D-pantothenate.

Furthermore, the demand-supply gap in the calcium D-pantothenate market has also resulted in higher prices across the globe. Hence, calcium D-pantothenate manufacturers are investing in upgrading their plants to meet the environmental regulations. Major sufferers are the animal feed producers. Over the forecast period, the calcium D-pantothenate market may also face tough competition from the herbal supplements market as consumers now prefer having natural ingredients in both their dietary and cosmetic supplements, calcium D-pantothenate may soon get substituted by herbal ingredients.

Global Calcium D-Pantothenate Market: Segmentation: The Calcium D-Pantothenate market is segmented on the basis of end use and grade. On the basis of grade, the Calcium D-Pantothenate is segmented as- Dietary supplements, Food industry, Fortified Food & Beverages, Infant Nutrition, Sports Nutrition, Cosmetic Industry, Pharmaceuticals Industry, Animal Nutrition On the basis of grade, the Calcium D-Pantothenate is segmented as- Food Grade, Pharmaceutical/Supplement Grade, Cosmetic Grade, Feed Grade

Global Calcium D-Pantothenate Market: Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Calcium D-Pantothenate market are BASF SE, Global Calcium Pvt Ltd, Supreem Pharmaceuticals Mysore Pvt. Ltd. and A.M Food Chemical Co. Limited, A. B. Enterprises, Merck KGaA, Jigchem Universal and Anhui Huaheng Biotechnology (AHB), amongst others.

Global Calcium D-Pantothenate Market: Key Takeaways : In 2017, the company SkinB5 Pty Ltd, which provides Calcium D-pantothenate based supplements for skin problems, expanded its trading business in New Zealand with the launch of its subsidiary Pharmaceutical Services Ltd.