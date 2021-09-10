Construction Flooring Chemical Market to Reach USD 3810 Million by 2023, Industry Insights and Forecast
Flooring products are the most important building materials with a wide product portfolio that includes soft covering such as carpets & rugs; resilient flooring such as cork, wood, rubber, vinyl, asphalt, and linoleum; non-resilient such as ceramic tile, clay tile, concrete tile, terrazzo stone, and brick are extensively used for residential, commercial, infrastructure, and other applications. The construction flooring chemical market is expected to expand significantly, owing to strong growth of commercial and industrial sectors and increase in home improvement and renovation projects.
In the global construction flooring chemical market, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2023. Emerging countries, such as China and India, offer lucrative opportunities to key market players, owing to the growing urbanization and industrialization. Thus, significantly large population base, increase in investment, and high disposable income have led to the rise in construction activities, which is expected to drive the construction flooring chemical market in this region.
According to this study, over the next five years the Construction Flooring Chemical market will register a 5.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3810 million by 2023, from US$ 2780 million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Construction Flooring Chemical business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Construction Flooring Chemical market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Construction Flooring Chemical value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global Construction Flooring Chemical consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
- To understand the structure of Construction Flooring Chemical market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Construction Flooring Chemical manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Construction Flooring Chemical with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the consumption of Construction Flooring Chemical submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.