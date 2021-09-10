Counter Drone System Market Higher Mortality Rates by 2028

Counter Drone System Market: Introduction

Counter drone system technology is also known as counter-UAS, C-UAS or counter-UAV technology. Counter drone technology is a system that is used to detect or monitor unmanned aircrafts. Companies in the counter drone system market are relying on new technologies to remain progressive and smart.

As concerns regarding security are on the rise, drones are likely to create threats to civilian as well as military entities. The counter drone system market is emerging to help decrease these threats. The growth of the counter drone system market is directly correlated to security, especially in defence. Defence organisations of several countries have significantly increased their investments in C-UAS counter drone system technology following an increase in threats from terrorist organisations such as ISIS and others. Counter drone system technology is already being used in multiple applications in different sectors. C-UAS counter drone systems have, so far, been used most commonly for base protection as they complement existing weapons such as counter-mortar systems and surveillance platforms. In addition, there is growing interest in portable and mobile systems that can be used to protect ground units and convoys. Apart from military and government, the commercial sector is also expected to contribute significantly to the counter drone system market in the coming years. Counter drone system technology has so far primarily been used to provide protection to the airspace at airports as well as to events such as parties & sports games, protection to VIPs and counter-smuggling operations.

Counter drone systems are adopted by people and are expected to evolve with advancements in aerial technology. Counter drone systems are most commonly used for detection and disruption, which are also expected to be the fastest-growing applications in the counter drone system market. The counter drone system market is also witnessing the entry of start-ups with new innovations, and this is expected to intensify the competition in the counter drone system market.

Request for Table of Contents @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8045

Counter Drone System Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

Counter drone systems provide threat monitoring, controlling and information regarding energy consumption to consumers. The global counter drone market is also driven by the need to counter security issues posed by the intrusion of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) counter drone systems and Unmanned Aerials Systems (UASs) counter drone systems. UAVs and UASs have the capability to track, identify and locate drone vehicles from a certain distance and prevent unlawful activities that could cause harm to civilian life. These are the major factors that are significantly driving the counter drone system market.

Challenges

Counter drone systems are adopted by several defence organisations to decrease the threats from UASs, however, challenges such as the effectiveness of detection, false negatives & positives, the legality of interdiction and distinguishing between legitimate & illegitimate drone usage are hindering the growth of the counter drone system market.

Counter Drone System Market: Segmentation

The global counter drone system market has been segmented by type, end use and region.

Segmentation of the counter drone system market on the basis of type:

Detection systems

Neutralizing systems

Segmentation of the counter drone system market on the basis of end use:

Government

Military

Airfields

Others

Counter Drone System Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

Some of the key participants in the global counter drone system market include Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Boeing Co., Dedrone Detect Inc., DRONESHIELD, Battelle Memorial Institute, Hertz Systems, L-3 Communications ASA Limited and Enterprise Control Systems.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8045