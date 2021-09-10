Data Privacy Management Platform Market: Overview, Key Players, Segmentation, Trends, Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecast to 2023
Privacy management tools help organizations conduct privacy impact assessments, check processing activities against requirements from privacy regulations, and track incidents that lead to unauthorized disclosures of personal data (investigation, remediation, reporting). They analyze and document data flows of personal information (nature of data, purpose of processing, data controller), support authoring and distribution of privacy policies (for which they provide templates) and track user awareness (users acknowledge having read the policies).
According to this study, over the next five years the Data Privacy Management Platform market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Data Privacy Management Platform business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Data Privacy Management Platform market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Data Privacy Management Platform value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
- Web-based
- On Premise
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
- Compliance Management
- Risk Management
- Reporting and Analytics
- Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Middle East & Africa
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Israel
- Turkey
- GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
- Nymity
- OneTrust
- TrustArc
- SIMBUS360
- BigID
- IBM
- Protiviti
- Proteus-Cyber
- 2B Advice
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
