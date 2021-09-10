DC-DC Converter Market Industrial Chain and Sourcing Strategies and Trends 2027

Expanding number of DC powered decides is the key factor contributes the global DC-DC converter market. DC-DC Converter is a type of electronic circuit which converts digital current (DC) voltage level from a lower value to a higher value or vice versa based on the requirements. DC-DC power converter are used in vast variety of applications such as power supplies for power supplies for personal computers, office equipment, spacecraft power systems, laptop computers, personal computers, office equipment, spacecraft power systems, heavy trucks, buses, RV vehicles, ships, and lighting systems and so on. Generally there are two types of DC-DC converter – DC to DC converters with isolation and DC to DC converters without isolation. Some of the commonly used DC to DC converters with isolation includes cuk converter, fly back converter, forward converter, full bridge converter, half bridge converter and push-pull converter. Some of the commonly used DC to DC converters without isolation includes buck converter, boost converter, and buck-boost converter.

DC-DC Converter Market: Market Dynamics

DC-DC converters is the critical component of the power supply chain in data centres and telecommunication facilities, expanding information technology and telecommunication sector across regions globally is the prominent factor drives the growth of global DC-DC converter market. Increasing number of vehicles, rising focus on battery powered special purpose vehicles and increasing investment on developing battery powered cars & bikes, accelerates the growth of global DC-DC converter market. Expanding number of dc powered applications in manufacturing, healthcare, defence applications accelerates the growth of global DC-DC converter market. Also, increasing demand for DC-DC converters in space applications contributes the growth of global DC-DC converter market. Challenges related to reduce the power consumption during minimal load is identified as key technological challenges of the global DC-DC converter market.

DC-DC Converter Market: Market Segmentation

DC-DC converter market is segmented on the basis of product type, number of outputs, application and by region. On the basis of product type, the global DC-DC converter market is segmented into isolated and non-isolated. On the basis of, number of outputs, the global DC-DC converter market is segmented into single output and multi output. On the application, the global DC-DC converter market is segmented into Telecommunication, server and data storage, medical & healthcare, consumer electronics, aerospace & defence, manufacturing and others. Regionally, the DC-DC converter market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

DC-DC Converter Market: Regional Outlook

Among all regions, DC-DC converter market in North America is expected to dominate the market, due to increasing data storage and expanding IoT solutions. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing DC-DC converter market, due to expanding telecommunication and transportation sector.

DC-DC Converter Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent venders in the global DC-DC converter market General Electric, Texas Instruments, Eaton, FDK Corporation, Cosel Co., Ltd., Ericsson, STMicroelectronics, TDK-Lambda Corporation, and Bel Fuse, Inc.