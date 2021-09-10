Dental Sleep Medicine Market Future Trends Plan, Industry Growth Structure, Features, End Users, Business Opportunities, Dynamic Demand, Top Major Key Players, Size And Research Report By Forecast To 2023

Market Analysis

Long working hours, sedentary lifestyles, exposure to light and noise pollution such as using bright neon lights can all take a toll on one’s sleep patterns by impacting their health, overall quality of life and well-being. Not only this, people also suffer from sleep disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring. OSA occurs due to a couple of factors such as family history of asthma, diabetes, smoking, hypertension, narrowed airway and excess weight.

The dental sleep medicine is a crucial part of dentistry where dentists are mainly focused to treat such sleep-disordered breathing by using an oral appliance therapy. This therapy includes the use of a device that is worn in the mouth during sleep. The dental device fits as an orthodontic retainer or a sports mouth guard and its key purpose is in keeping the airway open especially during sleep to prevent the same from blocking and collapsing the normal air flow during breathing.

OFFERING FREE SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3021

The global dental sleep medicine market is anticipated to see a favorable growth at a notable CAGR during the assessment period (2016-2022). Some of the market trends and factors in this market as per an analysis conducted by Market Research Future (MRFR) include rising prevalence of sleep apnea the world over, unmet medical needs, growing geriatric mass, adoption of latest innovative technologies and increasing prevalence of lifestyle induced diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and obesity. However, there are some restraints that may hinder the dental sleep medicine market growth such as lack of patient awareness and high treatment costs.

Key Market Players

Leading players in the global dental sleep medicine market include

Philips Healthcare and &

Paykel Healthcare,

Curative Medical Inc.,

Compumedics Limited,

CareFusion Corp,

Cadwell Laboratories Inc.,

Braebon Medical Corporation,

GE Healthcare and

BMC Medical Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation

In MFRF’s report, the global dental sleep medicine market is segmented on the basis of treatment, diagnostics and end-user.

Based on treatment, the dental sleep medicine market is segmented into surgery, drugs, airway systems, nasal and oral devices and positive airway pressure (PAP). Of these, PAP therapy dominates the market.

Based on diagnostics, the dental sleep medicine market is segmented into actigraph, home oximetry, respiratory polygraphy and polysomnography.

Based on end-user, it is segmented into home, sleep laboratories and hospitals. Of these, sleep laboratories and hospitals had the maximum market share.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global dental sleep medicine market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Of these, North America dominates the dental sleep medicine market. The market in this region is led by the US owing to larger healthcare market, improved reimbursement policy for various medical devices and high per capita income. Besides, the concentration of key medical device manufactures in the US propels the growth of market in the North America region.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/dental-sleep-medicine-market-3021

Europe holds the second largest share in the market and this can be linked to factors such as introduction of innovative products, focus of the industry players and increasing government support. The Asia Pacific region is predicted to see the fastest growth in the dental sleep medicine market due to its massive patient pool, demand for latest treatment options and increasing healthcare expenditure. Middle East & Africa owing to huge unmet needs is predicted to show a faster growth for both low-tech and high-tech dental sleep medicine products during the assessment period.

The much-awaited dental sleep medicine event, the North American Dental Medicine Symposium 2019 hosted by Dental Sleep Solutions will be held from 15-16th February, 2019. The key agenda of this event is bringing together a host of dental sleep colleagues under the same roof in order to learn ways to do more, do the same better from the leaders in this field. The presenters will comprise of almost dentists who treat countless dental sleep patients regularly.

April 2018- Leading national dentists’ organization, the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine announced about their comprehensive educational program, AADSM Mastery Program which will make sure that dentists possess the needed skills and training to offer patients experiencing sleep-related breathing disorder including snoring and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) with proper oral appliance therapy (OAT).

March 2018- Global giant in healthcare technology, Royal Philips announced the launch of its third mask option, DreamWear Full face which will be a better choice for patients with sleep apnea who breathe with their mouth. The specialty of this face mask is that it has been specially built with a complete understanding of the facial geometries using proprietary design processes and tools to offer patients with fit, seal and comfort that is clinically proven.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]