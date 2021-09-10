Digital Remittance Market: Industry Overview, Global Trends, Drivers, Challenges, Limitations, Opportunities, Policies, Regional Segmentation, Application, Types, Key Players and Forecast 2018-2023
With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Digital Remittance industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Digital Remittance market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0996569132967 from 1250.0 million $ in 2014 to 2010.0 million $ in 2018, analysts believe that in the next few years, Digital Remittance market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2023, The market size of the Digital Remittance will reach 5850.0 million $.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.
Western Union (WU)
Ria Financial Services
PayPal/Xoom
TransferWise
WorldRemit
MoneyGram
Remitly
Azimo
TransferGo
InstaReM
TNG Wallet
Coins.ph
Toast
OrbitRemit
Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation
Avenues India Pvt Ltd
FlyRemit
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Banks Digital Remittance
Digital Money Transfer Operators
Industry Segmentation
Migrant Labor Workforce
Study Abroad and Travel
Small Businesses
