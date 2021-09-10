Digital Transformation Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2025.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the digital transformation market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2015-2018 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the digital transformation market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the digital transformation market on a global level. The market is mainly driven by various new innovations in businesses, dynamic nature of customer’s choice, growing popularity of mobile devices & apps, high acceptance of IoT by users, and growing use of the cloud platform.

Digital transformation is the usage of digital technologies such social media, cloud computing, mobility and analytics to improve the business process. The continuous requirement of digital evolution for business growth to help in overall business efficiency and reduction of operational cost and at the same time keep a live track on business activities are some of the factors compelling businesses to be a part of the digital transformation. Digital transformation is the final outcome for a company, after use of software applications and various digital technologies.

The digital transformation market is highly driven by innovation underpinned by quality. New product development and provision of an assortment of products is the key strategy adopted by key players in order to capture a sizeable market share in this segment.

On the type of deployment the digital transformation market is divided cloud and on-premise deployment. The end user segmented can be categorized into healthcare, BFSI, retail, education, IT and telecom, manufacturing and many others. The geographic division is North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), South America (SA) and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The key players in digital transformation market growth are companies SAP AG (Germany), Oracle Corporation (U.S. office), Dell EMC (U.S.), CA Technologies (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.Office), Google, Inc. (U.S.), Adobe Systems (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard (HP) (U.S.) and many other companies.

Segmentation

The Global Digital Transformation Market has been segmented as below:

By Component:

Solution (Big data and analytics, Mobility, IOT and Artificial Intelligence)

Services (Professional services and Managed services)

By Type of Deployment:

Cloud

On-premise

By End-User:

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail

Education

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

South America (SA)

Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast market size of the digital transformation market, in terms of value.

To define, classify and forecast the digital transformation market on the basis of product type, distribution channel and regional distribution.

To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, on the basis of region by segmenting India cosmetics market into four regions, namely, North Region, West Region, East Region and South Region.

To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the digital transformation market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, supply contracts, and mergers & acquisitions in the digital transformation market.

To evaluate competitor pricing, average market selling prices and trends in the digital transformation market.

To strategically profile the leading players, which are involved in the supply of digital transformation market.

