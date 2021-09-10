e-Payment Solutions Market: Global Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Trends, Drivers, Key Players and Major Regions

Global market intelligence firm, Qurates, Inc. released its latest report on the ‘e-Payment Solutions Market in India 2014′. With India being termed as a cash-based economy and aided by the recent focus by government on digital payments, strong growth is expected by the e-payment solutions market in the country. Substantial number of customers is seen getting registered for internet banking facility and there has been a considerable increase in the usage reflected in funds transfer through National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS). In a similar context, mobile payment solutions, a subset of e-payment solutions, is also witnessing profound growth and is poised to grow in future. However, contradictions still loom large riding on the fact that e-payment solution has not quite taken off as the preferred mode of transaction completely.

Request us for the Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/BnF/QBI-NTS-BnF-60684

Qurates’ latest market research report titled e-Payment Solutions Market in India 2014 states that payments through credit and debit cards have risen due to rising consumer awareness and internet penetration. Additionally, the Reserve bank of India has also been playing a catalytic role through policy and other regulatory framework to foster greater adoption of such payment solutions. Though driving factors such as growth in e-commerce, increasing internet penetration, adoption of mobile devices, cost saving factor compared to printing notes, ease of transaction and soaring use by government have facilitated growth of the sector, challenges like security issues and lack of awareness and low service quality have implemented a steady growth of the same.

Table of Contents:

Slide 1: Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Indicators

Slide 2: GDP at Factor Cost: Quarterly (2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14), Inflation Rate: Monthly (Jul 2013 – Dec 2013)

Slide 3: Gross Fiscal Deficit: Monthly (Feb 2013 – Jul 2013), Exchange Rate: Half Yearly (Oct 2013 – Mar 2014)

Slide 4: Lending Rate: Annual (2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12), Trade Balance: Annual (2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14), FDI: Annual (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)

Introduction

Slide 5: e-Payment Solutions – Introduction

Slide 6-8: Types of e-Payment

Slide 9: Working of the Card System

Talk to Our Analyst for more Details: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/BnF/QBI-NTS-BnF-60684/

Market Overview

Slide 10: e-Commerce – Market Overview, Market Size & Growth (Value-Wise, 2013 – 2018e), Market Split (2013)

Slide 11: e-Payment – Market Overview, Market Size & Growth (Value-Wise, 2013 – 2018e), Segmentation (2013)

Slide 12: Mobile and Online Payment – Overview

Drivers & Challenges

Slide 13: Drivers & Challenges – Summary

Slide 14-20: Drivers

Slide 21-22: Challenges

Trends

Slide 23: Summary

Slide 24-26: Key Trends



Government Regulations

Slide 27-30: Key Regulations

Competitive Landscape

Slide 31: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Slide 32-34: Competitive Benchmarking

Slide 35-70: Major e-Payment Players

Market Opportunity

Slide 71: Summary

Slide 72-82: Major Opportunities

Purchase the Report from: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/BnF/QBI-NTS-BnF-60684

Strategic Recommendations

Slide 83-85: Strategic Insights