Electronic Paper Display Market: Key Players, Global Trends, Drivers, Growth Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023
In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Electronic Paper Display market for 2018-2023.
Electronic paper display presents itself as a practical fusion of physics, chemistry, and electronics. The ink utilized in this display technology is termed as e-ink, with chemical composition similar to the pigment used in conventional printing industry. Instead of being deposited on paper, this ink takes the form of tiny capsules (about the diameter of the human hair sandwiched between two electrodes) to produce a monochrome result or sometimes a result with limited colors. Two-pigment ink system is used for monochromatic EPDs, whereas for applications using multiple colors like electronic shelf labels, three-pigment ink system is used.
E-readers segment held the major market share, in terms of revenue generation, of the global EPD market, owing to vast proliferation of e-readers among major economies such as the U.S., UK, and China along with the growing adoption of web-based, e books, and digital reading habits.
Over the next five years, LPI (LP Information) projects that Electronic Paper Display will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
Request sample copy of report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/ICT/QBI-LPI-ICT-61048
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Electronic Paper Display market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
- Auxiliary Displays
- Electronic Shelf Labels
- E-Readers
- Others
Segmentation by application:
- Automotive & Transportation
- Consumer & Wearable Electronics
- Institutional
- Media & Entertainment
- Retail & Enterprise
Others (Medical, Financial Institutions, Access Control, Architecture, and Packaging)
Enquire more about this report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/ICT/QBI-LPI-ICT-61048
This report also splits the market by region:
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Middle East & Africa
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Israel
- Turkey
- GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
- Amazon Liquavista
- Cambrios Technologies Corporation
- Clearink Display
- E ink Holdings
- Guangzhou Oed Technologies Co. Ltd
- Inkcase
- LG Electronics
- Pervasive Displays
- Plastic Logic
- Samsung
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Purchase full version of this report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/ICT/QBI-LPI-ICT-61048/
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global Electronic Paper Display consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
- To understand the structure of Electronic Paper Display market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Electronic Paper Display manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Electronic Paper Display with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the consumption of Electronic Paper Display submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.