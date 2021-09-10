Electronic Paper Display Market: Key Players, Global Trends, Drivers, Growth Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Electronic Paper Display market for 2018-2023.

Electronic paper display presents itself as a practical fusion of physics, chemistry, and electronics. The ink utilized in this display technology is termed as e-ink, with chemical composition similar to the pigment used in conventional printing industry. Instead of being deposited on paper, this ink takes the form of tiny capsules (about the diameter of the human hair sandwiched between two electrodes) to produce a monochrome result or sometimes a result with limited colors. Two-pigment ink system is used for monochromatic EPDs, whereas for applications using multiple colors like electronic shelf labels, three-pigment ink system is used.

E-readers segment held the major market share, in terms of revenue generation, of the global EPD market, owing to vast proliferation of e-readers among major economies such as the U.S., UK, and China along with the growing adoption of web-based, e books, and digital reading habits.

Over the next five years, LPI (LP Information) projects that Electronic Paper Display will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Electronic Paper Display market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Auxiliary Displays

Electronic Shelf Labels

E-Readers

Others

Segmentation by application:

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer & Wearable Electronics

Institutional

Media & Entertainment

Retail & Enterprise

Others (Medical, Financial Institutions, Access Control, Architecture, and Packaging)

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Amazon Liquavista

Cambrios Technologies Corporation

Clearink Display

E ink Holdings

Guangzhou Oed Technologies Co. Ltd

Inkcase

LG Electronics

Pervasive Displays

Plastic Logic

Samsung

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives