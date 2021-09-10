Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis By Size, Share, Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape, With Regional Forecast To 2023

The report on the global Energy as a Service (EaaS) market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

Market Research Future has published a new report on ‘Global Energy as a Service Market,’ and it states that the market is set to achieve a valuation of USD 51.8 billion, which in the past was USD 10.6 million in 2017. The resumption valuation of the market is expected to grow high at a CAGR of 31.02% by the year 2023.

Over the recent past, according to the Bloomberg International Finance Organization, it was stated that the world is on the verge of fronting some severe threat in terms of conventional energy sources, such as coal and petroleum, etc. The issue could be much devastating in the future by the consumption of traditional fuels causing carbon emission, which is leading to severe air pollution. Hence, to reduce air pollution and maintain the ecological balance of the earth, there has been significant government interventions of different nations that have significantly implemented and formulated regulations to lower the carbon releases.

In the current time, the energy and power industry is witnessing a radical shift from the centralized electricity generation to a decentralized one. A number to key business organizations are beholding over renewable energy solutions for power generation, rather than coal and other conventional energy resources. Hence, these are some key factors that are likely to impact the global energy positively as a service market in the future time.

Key Players

Duke Energy (US),

EDF Energy (UK),

Edison International (US),

Engie (France),

Southern Company (US),

Schneider Electric SE (France),

General Electric (US),

Siemens AG (Germany),

WGL Energy (US),

Orsted (Denmark).

Some other companies that have also gained a significant market share in the EaaS market include Enel X (Italy), SmartWatt (US), Bernhard Energy (US), Enertika (Spain), Solarus (Netherlands), and Contemporary Energy Solutions (US).

According to MRFR, The global Energy As A Service Market was valued USD 10.6 billion in 2017 and is presumed to reach approximately USD 51.8 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 31.2% during the forecast period (2018–2023).

Drivers and Trends

The global growth for energy as a service market owns to the rising adoption of distributed energy resources, decarbonization of economy, the transformation of the transportation sector through electrification such as electric vehicles and focus on sustainable energy. More factors contribute to the growth of energy as a service market focuses on fast adoption of renewable energy sources mainly solar and wind. These are a new technological invention in energy production, which is expected to foster energy as a service market expansion in the years to come.

Segmentation:

In the reports of MRFR, global energy as a service is categorized into component and end-user.

By mode of the component, the energy as a service market is further segmented into solutions and services. Where, the solution segment includes energy portfolio advisory solution, on-site energy supply, off-site energy supply, building optimization solutions, load management & optimization solution. All these services include infrastructure services, technical and maintenance services, and other support services.

By the mode of end-user, the market is further segmented into residential, government, and industrial. Among these, the industrial segment is also classified into larger enterprises and small & medium enterprises.

Regional Analysis:

The global energy as a service market is profoundly split among numerous regional vendors such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Europe region is accounted to be the fastest growing energy as a service market owing to the presence of key energy service providers and on the other hand, increasing adoption of renewable source of energy consumption.

Followed by Europe, North America expects to witness having a significant market share in global energy as a service market, which is likely to remain as the second largest market during the future time. The market growth owes to rapid development such as artificial intelligence and improving demand towards energy response in industrial as well as residential areas in the US and Canada.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness moderate growth in the forecast period. The market growth is credited to in-efficient grid infrastructure.

Target Audience

Financiers

Microgrid developers

Solar PV project developers and technology manufacturers

Analytics companies

Consulting companies in the power sector

Distributed Energy Resources (DER) technology manufacturers

Energy management companies

Energy service companies

