Energy Harvesting Market: Analysis for Segmentation, Key Players, Drivers, Trends, Industry Size, Share and Forecast 2019-2024

Energy Harvesting is a procedure where unused and naturally formed energy is utilized to produce energy using various advanced technologies. For industry structure analysis, the Energy Harvesting industry is relatively low concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately-owned companies compete in this industry. The top five players account for about 46% of the revenue market.
According to this study, over the next five years the Energy Harvesting market will register a 11.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 840 million by 2024, from US$ 500 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Energy Harvesting business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Energy Harvesting market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Energy Harvesting value generated from the sales of the following segments:
- Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
- Photovoltaic
- Thermoelectric
- Electrodynamic
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
- Industrial
- Consumer Electronics
- Building & Home
- WSN
- Security
- Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Middle East & Africa
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Israel
- Turkey
- GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
- Texas Instruments
- Maxim Integrated
- Cypress Semiconductor
- Wurth Electronics
- Analog Devices
- Microchip Technology
- STMicroelectronics
- Fujitsu
- Enocean
- Silicon Labs
- Laird Thermal Systems
- Cymbet
- Mide Technology
- Alta Devices
- Powercast
- MicroGen Systems
- Micropelt
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global Energy Harvesting market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
- To understand the structure of Energy Harvesting market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Energy Harvesting players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Energy Harvesting with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the size of Energy Harvesting submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.