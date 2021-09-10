Europe Hair Brush Market Size, Share Is Expected To Reach US$ 6,709.9Mn By 2022

According to a new market report published by Credence Research Inc., “Europe Hair Brush Market (Paddle Hair Brush, Radial/Round Hair Brush, Cushion Hair Brush, Vented Hair Brush, and Others (Wide Tooth Hair Brush, Military Hair Brush, etc.) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022”, the market for hair brushes in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period 2015 to 2022.

Product and Market Insights

A hair brush is a stick brush with soft or rigid bristles used in hair care for styling, smoothing, grooming, and detangling human or animal hair/fur. Regular use of quality hair brushes helps reduce waste materials (waste acid crystals and other impurities) that stick to the scalp. It helps in stimulating blood flow and enables the root, stem, and bulb of hair to get the requisite nutrients. The Europe hair brush market is quite matured and comparatively passive. It is forecast to witness modest growth during the forecast period 2015 – 2022.

Competitive Insights

The hair brush market in Europe is characterized by the presence of large number of established players. Some of the leading manufacturers identified in our research study include G.B. Kent & Sons Plc. (the U.K.), Mason Pearson Bros Ltd. (the U.K.), and Tangle Teezer (the U.K.). Other emerging and promising players in the market include Goody Products, Inc. (the U.S.), Braun, Wet Brush and JD Beauty Group, Denman International Limited, Good Hair Day, and Ibiza Hair among others. The hair brush industry in Europe is majorly driven by the aesthetics of the product and comfort they offer in hair styling. Thus, majority of the hair brush manufacturers are focused towards developing hair brushes that can offer better experience to the consumers. Lack of product innovation is one of the biggest challenges faced by the hair brush industry in Europe. This has resulted in price wars among hair brush manufacturers in the region, leading to profit crunching.

Key Trends

Growing awareness regarding personal grooming and hair care

Rise in the number of hairdressing solons and other hairdressing establishments

Emergence of new hairdressing practices (mobile hairdressing and chair renting)

Rising per capita discretionary income post economic recession

The hair brushes made from plastic are witnessing growing acceptance among consumers owing to light weight and low cost.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Phase I – Secondary Research

1.4.2 Phase II – Primary Research

1.4.3 Phase III – Expert Panel Review

1.4.4 Assumptions

1.4.5 Approach Adopted

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1.1 Market Snapshot: Europe Hair Brush Market

2.1.2 Europe Hair Brush Market, By Product

2.1.3 Europe Hair Brush Market, By End-use

2.1.4 Europe Hair Brush Market, By Country

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Product Insights

3.1.1 Europe Hair Brush Market Revenue and Growth, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)

3.2 Key Market Trends and Future Outlook

3.2.1 Evolution of Hair Brush

3.2.2 Recent Trends

3.2.3 Future Outlook

3.2.3.1 Multi-featured Hair Brushes

3.3 Market Drivers

3.3.1 Rising Awareness Regarding Personal Grooming and Increased Number of Hairdressing Salons

3.3.2 Urbanization and Rise in Discretionary Income to Bolster Hair Brush Market in Europe

3.4 Market Challenges

3.4.1 Lack of Product Innovation

3.5 Opportunities

3.5.1 Baby Hair Care

3.5.2 New Product Variants

3.6 See-Saw Analysis

3.6.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.7 Price Trend Analysis

3.7.1 Price Trend Analysis by Country

3.7.2 Price Trend Analysis by Product

3.8 Import Export Trends by Country

3.8.1 Export of Hair Brushes, By European Country/Region, 2013 – 2022 (US$ Mn)

3.8.2 Import of Hair Brushes, By European Country/Region, 2013 – 2022 (US$ Mn)

3.9 Demand Supply Analysis of Europe Hair Brush Industry

3.9.1 Production Capacity of Hair Brush by Country

3.9.2 Consumption of Hair Brush by Country

3.9.3 Europe Consumption of Hair Brush by Country

3.9.4 Potential of Hair Brush Market in Europe

3.10 Value Chain Analysis

3.11 Market Penetration Scenario, 2015

3.11.1 Brand Loyalty

3.11.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social, and Technological) Analysis

3.12 Competitive Analysis

3.12.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors

