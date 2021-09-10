Flavour Modulators Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects

Flavour modulators are food ingredients that help mask the taste, aroma, and feel of the finished product in order to make it tasty and flavourful. Flavour modulators are gaining traction from consumers belonging to different age groups. However, these aren’t a new concept. Flavour modulators such as vanilla, have been used for many years now. In the beer industry, maltsters have been using malts incorporated with certain hops to mask the end note of the beer and enhance the character. In accordance with the current need in the food industry, many manufacturers are introducing flavour modulators with various certifications such as Kosher, Halal, non-GMO, all-natural, clean label, etc.

The Demand from the Food and Beverages Industry Driving the Flavour Modulators Market

The flavour modulators market is mainly driven by the food and beverages industry owing to the applications in various areas such as bakery, dairy, food processing, and beverages. The increasing population is a major factor that is supporting the expansion of the food and beverages industry.

The demand for flavour modulators in the food and beverages industry is increasing due to the increased preference for healthy food products with low sugar and fat content. With the addition of sweet flavour modulators, customers can enjoy the sweetness of the product without actually consuming sugar. Increasing health concerns in western countries such as Europe and America, are driving the use of flavour modulators in processed food products.

Besides the food and beverages industry, the market for flavour modulators is driven by the growing dietary supplements market. Dietary supplements are packed with nutritious elements such as proteins and vitamins, which tend to produce a foul and astringent odor in the end product. In order to mask such flavours of the end product, manufacturers use flavour modulators. The market for dietary supplements is increasing at a rapid rate in western countries. However, it is in an introductory phase in the Asia Pacific.

Flavour Modulators Market: Segmentation

Flavour modulators market segmentation on the basis of type:

Sweet Flavour Modulators

Salt Flavour Modulators

Fat Flavour Modulators

Others

Flavour modulators market segmentation on the basis of the form:

Powders

Granules

Flavour modulators market segmentation on the basis of end use:

Food and Beverages Confectionery and Bakery Dairy Products Food Processing Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Global Flavour Modulators Market: Key players

DSM, Cargill Inc., ADM Company, DuPont, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Plc., McCormick Flavour Solutions, The Flavour Factory, GLG Life Tech, Sensient Pharmaceutical, Givaudan Flavours, and Symrise AG are some of the key manufacturers in the flavour modulators market.