Fuel Management Systems Market Study on Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Industry Trend, Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast To 2023
In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Fuel Management Systems (FMS) market for 2018-2023. Fuel management systems are used to maintain, control and monitor fuel consumption and stock in any type of industry that uses transport, including rail, road, water and air, as a means of business.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Fuel Management Systems (FMS) will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fuel Management Systems (FMS) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
- Measuring
- Monitoring
- Reporting
Segmentation by application:
- Road Transportation
- Rail Transportation
- Marine
- Aircraft
This report also splits the market by region:
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Middle East & Africa
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Israel
- Turkey
- GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
- Omnitracs
- E-Drive Technology
- Veeder-Root
- ESI Total Fuel Management
- SCI Distribution
- Fluid Management Technology
- SmartFlow Technologies
- Emerson
- Fleetmatics Group
- TomTom
- Trimble
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global Fuel Management Systems (FMS) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
- To understand the structure of Fuel Management Systems (FMS) market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Fuel Management Systems (FMS) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Fuel Management Systems (FMS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the consumption of Fuel Management Systems (FMS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.