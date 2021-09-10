Glaucoma Market 2019-2025 Global Industry Analysis with Top Key Players- Novartis, Glaukos, New World Medical, Ellex, Abbott and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Glaucoma Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Glaucoma Market



Glaucoma is an asymptomatic eye-related disorder that occurs due to the buildup of fluid pressure inside the eye. This leads to damage of the optic nerve in the eye and is a hereditary disorder. Immediate treatment of people suffering from glaucoma is essential as glaucoma in severe cases may result in loss of vision permanently. In addition, glaucoma is anticipated to be the leading cause of blindness among people in the age group of 60 years and above. The glaucoma surgeries comprise of non-invasive devices, invasive as well as minimally invasive devices to decrease the production of intraocular fluid, which is also known as aqueous humor.

The key factors that drive the market growth include increase in prevalence of glaucoma disease worldwide and growth in geriatric population. In addition, rise in demand for advanced ophthalmic devices supplement the market growth. This report focuses on the global Glaucoma status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Glaucoma development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Novartis

Glaukos

New World Medical

Ellex Medical Lasers

Abbott Laboratories

Johnson & Johnson

Bausch Health（BHC）

Topcon

Lumenis

Allergan

Nidek

HAAG-Streit Holding

Essilor International

Hoya

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Sonomed Escalon

HumanOptics

PhysIOL

Calhoun Vision Center

RISI

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4000392-global-glaucoma-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Conventional Glaucoma Surgeries

Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgeries

Market segment by Application, split into

Eye Hospitals

Ophthalmology Clinics

Outpatient Surgical Centers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Glaucoma status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Glaucoma development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4000392-global-glaucoma-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)