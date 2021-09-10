Glioma Diagnosis and Treatment Device Market 2019 Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatments, Size, Share, Outlook and Healthcare Industry Insights by 2023

A Glioma is a type of tumor that originates in the brain and is also known as a primary brain tumor. There are numerous types of gliomas which are entitled based on the origin of the cell type including oligodendrogliomas, astrocytoma, ependymomas, and glioblastoma. Nearly 33 percent of all brain tumors are gliomas. These originate in glial cells surrounding the neurons in the brain. According to the American Brain Tumor Association, more than 79,000 new cases of primary brain tumors were diagnosed in 2017 with 24.7% of those being gliomas.

Global Glioma Diagnosis and Treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 10.1% during the forecast period, 2017–2023.

Astrocytoma is the most common types of glioma diagnosed worldwide, as more than 30% of all the diagnosed cases with brain tumors are astrocytoma. These types of tumors are not curable as they spread easily through normal brain tissue. The American Brain Tumor Association has evaluated that around 7% of all the primary brain tumors represent astrocytoma.

The expanding market for the treatment of brain cancer-associated symptoms, the increasing prevalence of brain cancer, and innovations in drug delivery to brain cancer cells are some of the key factors augmenting the demand in the global glioma diagnosis and treatment market. Furthermore, the introduction of novel therapies coupled with various organizations generating awareness and increasing geriatric population are factors driving the growth of the global glioma diagnosis and treatment market.

Segmentation

The glioma diagnosis and treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, grade, location, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the global glioma diagnosis and treatment market is segmented into primary tumors and secondary tumors. Primary tumors are divided into ependymomas, astrocytoma, oligodendrogliomas, brainstem glioma, optic nerve glioma, mixed gliomas, and others.

On the basis of diagnosis, the global glioma diagnosis and treatment market is classified into neurological exam, Computed Tomography (CT) scan, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scan, biopsy, molecular testing, Electroencephalography (EEG), and others.

The ependymomas segment is divided into subependymomas (grade i), myxopapillary ependymomas (grade i), ependymomas (grade ii), and anaplastic ependymomas (grade iii). The astrocytomas segment is divided into anaplastic astrocytomas, glioblastoma multiforme, and benign astrocytomas. The optic nerve glioma segment is divided into malignant optic nerve glioma and benign optic nerve glioma. The mixed gliomas are divided into oligoastrocytomas and others.

On the basis of treatment, the global glioma diagnosis and treatment market is classified into surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy. Furthermore, the surgery is further categorized into open surgery and minimally invasive surgery.

On the basis of end-user, the global glioma diagnosis and treatment market is classified into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, medical research centers, and others.

On the basis of grade, the global glioma diagnosis and treatment market is segmented into low-grade gliomas, high-grade gliomas, and recurrent high-grade glioma.

On the basis of location, the global glioma diagnosis and treatment market is segmented into supratentorial and infratentorial.

Regional Analysis

The global glioma diagnosis and treatment market consist of four major regions, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Growing medical tourism and prevalence of metastatic tumors that require surgical procedures are favoring the growth of the market in the Middle East and Africa. In addition, the development of drug delivery technologies, a combination of modern diagnostic techniques, and increasing awareness of various types of brain tumors are similarly supporting the growth of this market.

The Americas dominates the market owing to the key players domiciled in these regions coupled with the increasing incidences of brain tumor, rising awareness among people, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Brain tumor is the third most common types of cancer in adults in North America. According to the North American Brain Tumor Coalition over 44,500 people in the U.S. were diagnosed with a primary tumor in the brain in 2014. Thus, the increasing incidences of primary brain tumor support the growth of the malignant glioma treatment in North America.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the most lucrative market for gliomas due to the increasing occurrence of brain tumors in Asia Pacific countries such as China and others. The growth in the Asian market is fueled by the expanding healthcare infrastructure and presence of untapped market opportunities in this region. This region is considered as an emerging market owing to the increasing number of manufacturers coupled with the increasing market penetration.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global glioma diagnosis and treatment market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), Sigma-Aldrich Co. (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited (India), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Siemens Healthineers (U.S.), Philips Healthcare (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-Le Roche AG (Switerland), Arbor Pharmaceuticals, LLC (U.S.), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. (India), Amneal Pharmaceuticals. LLC (U.S.), AstraZeneca (UK), Carestream Health (U.S.), Hitachi Medical Corporation (U.S.), and others.

