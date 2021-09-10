Global 3D printing Electronics Market 2019 Analysis by Industry Size, Share, Type of Services, Revenue, Growing Demand, Technology, Forecast to 2025

3D printing or additive manufacturing is a process of making three dimensional solid objects from a digital file. The creation of a 3D printed object is achieved using additive processes. In an additive process, an object is created by laying down successive layers of material until the object is created. 3D printing enables companies to produce complex (functional) shapes using less material than traditional manufacturing methods. For electronics manufacturers, 3D printing technology holds considerable potential, as speeding time to market can help the industry keep pace with ever-shortening product life cycles for electronics consumers, the ease with which the technology can be used to generate varied product designs holds great potential for creating customized forms and features.

Market Dynamics:

The electronics industry has been among the early adopters of 3D printing. Electronics Industry has been using the 3D printing technology to manufacture external cases for electronic devices. Increasingly, however, attention is turning to the creation of materials and processes to build parts’ internal circuitry. Additive manufacturing or 3D printing holds the potential to disrupt much of the electronics supply chain, from product design, Rapid prototyping to materials, supplier sourcing, manufacturing, inventory, distribution, and aftermarket service.

At the manufacturing stage, 3D Rapid prototyping eliminates the need for tooling and molds, allowing for fast, cost-effective manufacturing of smaller lots and greater product customization in the Electronics Industry. The upstream supply chain can be shortened and simplified as raw materials are substituted for semi-fabricated products. Procurement expenses can be lowered as embedded labor costs are shed from manufacturing inputs. Downstream services, such as warehousing and distribution channels, can be reduced or eliminated as on-demand manufacturing of products and spare parts replaces physical inventory with digital inventory.

3D printed electronics still faces challenges which includes Accuracy for microelectronics, High-temperature processing, For all its potential to support manufacturers’ supply chain operations, a variety of intellectual property (IP) and technological challenges relating to 3D printing remain that could slow its adoption.

Top Players:

Nano Dimension

Optomec

Zortrax

NCC Nano

Ceradrop

Neotech AMT

EoPlex Technologies

nScrypt Inc.

Beta LAYOUT GmbH

Cartesian Co.

BotFactory Inc.

Sculpteo

Notion Systems GmbH.

Segment Analysis:

3D Printed Electronics Market is segmented by Product Type, application and End-User. By product type, the market is segmented into Antennas, Sensors, Heaters, PCB, and Others. 3D printing technology is increasingly being used for electronic devices that require increasingly sophisticated features and rely on printed circuit boards (PCBs). Thus, PCBs are expected to be the fastest growing segment.

By application, 3D Printed Electronics Market is segmented into Production Line and Rapid Prototyping. 3D printers can be used to manufacture spare parts for machines and equipment used on the production line. 3D printing provides Rapid prototyping time reduction of about 63% on average. Rapid prototyping and quick modifying of the projects are some of the main advantages of using 3D printing in the electronics industry in the stage of creating a project. Rapid prototyping segment accounted for a major share of the market and also expected to be the fastest growing.

By End-User, the market is segmented into Aerospace and Defense, Consumer Electronics, Medical, Telecom, and Others such as Education &Research, Energy and Utility, Automotive. Aerospace and Defense segment accounted for significant share of the market due to the massive interest by US government in 3D-printing technology, especially for air-force applications. In 2017, The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and American Semiconductor collaborated to create a new 3D printed silicon chip.

Geographical Analysis:

By region, 3D Printed Electronics Market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-pacific, Europe, and Rest of the world. North America accounted for a major share of the market due to university research, innovative companies, and government involvement. Major corporations in the US are also adopting 3D printing for quick design testing and manufacturing advantage. Europe was the second largest segment by revenue. Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region mostly due to China. China’s increasing defense budget, as well as increasing demand for innovative consumer electronics products in China, is leading to the growth of 3D Printed Electronics Market.

