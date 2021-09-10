Global Artificial Eye Market: Growth, Size, Trends, Drivers, Segmentation By Product, Application, Region, Competition Landscape, Key Players and Forecast2018-2023
An ocular prosthesis, artificial eye or glass eye is a type of craniofacial prosthesis that replaces an absent natural eye following an enucleation, evisceration, or orbital exenteration.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Artificial Eye will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Artificial Eye market for 2018-2023.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Artificial Eye market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Non-Integrated Implants
Integrated Implants
Segmentation by application:
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
National Artificial Eye Services (NHS)
COS-MEDIC
Second Sight
International Prosthetic Eye Center
Advanced Artificial Eye
Marie Allen Ocularist
Retina Implant
Pixium Vision
Erickson’s Custom Made Artificial Eye
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Artificial Eye consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Artificial Eye market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Artificial Eye manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Artificial Eye with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Artificial Eye submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.