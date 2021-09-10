Global Barley market Major market Players, Value Chain Analysis with Mergers and Acquisitions Forecast
Global Barley market 2019-2025
The increasing demand for food and beverage package drives the growth of market. The growing demand and awareness about barley water is one of the key trends in the barley market. Barley water has a large number of health benefits due to which, it is gaining popularity among health-conscious customers. The global barley market is shifting rapidly. A high usage of barley in alcoholic products is likely to boost revenue growth of the barley market. Alcoholic products including beer become main drink for people. EMEA accounted for the maximum shares of the barley grain market during 2017.APAC market is expected to grow due rapid population growth and cheap human labor. The increasing demand for barley drives the growth of market. The launch of packaged food and beverage containing barley ingredients as one of the primary factors that will trigger the growth of the barley market in the coming years. The demand for food and beverage offerings will increase due to new product development, improved taste, versatility, and high levels of marketing support. In the past few years, new food and beverage product launches have increased and many of these products had barley as an ingredient. Health-conscious customers are preferring packaged food and beverages with nutritional benefits. The manufacturers of the packaged food and beverage market focus on offering products containing barley as an ingredient to attract health-aware customers.
Global Market Outline: Barley Market
The Western Europe market led the global barley market in 2017 with more than 25% market share. the North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific and Japan barley markets are projected to witness good growth during the period of assessment due to rapid increase in the usage of barley.
The global Barley market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Barley volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Barley market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Global Barley market is segmented based on device type and end-user
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Barley are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:
Cargill
Crisp Malting
GrainCorp
Grain Millers
Groupe Soufflet
Maltexco
…
Market size by Product
Quick Pearl Barley
Pearl Barley
Barley Flour
Barley Flakes
Barley Grits
Hulless Barley
Hulled Barley
Market size by End User
Animal Feed Industry
Food and Beverages Industry
Market size by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Scope of the Report
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Barley market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Barley market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Barley market by identifying its various sub segments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Barley companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Barley submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
