GLOBAL BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE MARKET 2019 – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SHARE, GROWTH, SALES, TRENDS, SUPPLY, FORECAST TO 2025
Personal care are consumer products used in personal hygiene and for beautification. Personal care includes products as diverse as cleansing pads, colognes, cotton swabs, cotton pads, deodorant, eye liner, facial tissue, hair clippers, lip gloss, lipstick, lip balm, lotion, makeup, hand soap, facial cleanser, body wash, nail files, pomade, perfumes, razors, shaving cream, moisturizer, talcum powder, toilet paper, toothpaste, facial treatments, wet wipes, and shampoo.
The increasing demand for Beauty and Personal Care drives the market. It is estimated that the increase in employment rate of women，rapid population growth and increasing disposable income are key driver. People especially for woman prefer to purchase high quality cosmetics which may cost a lot. Therefore, woman preference and increasing awareness about performance are also main drivers. Despite the presence of several drivers, the growth of the beauty and personal care market is curtailed by some serious challenges. High manufacturing and marketing costs, safer products & rapid innovations in cosmetics, easy availability of counterfeit products, and high competition prevailing among vendors for different product categories are several critical challenges, which are hindering the market growth.
The global Beauty and Personal Care market is valued at 420000 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 716300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Beauty and Personal Care market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Beauty and Personal Care in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Beauty and Personal Care in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Beauty and Personal Care market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Beauty and Personal Care market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Loreal Group
Procter and Gamble
Beiersdorf
Avon
Unilever
The Estée Lauder Companies
Kao Corporation
Market size by Product
Hair Care
Skin Care
Oral Care
Color Cosmetics and Makeup
Fragrances & Deodorants
Soaps and Shower Gel
Sun Care Products
Others
Market size by End User
Direct Selling
Hypermarkets & Retail Chains
Specialty Stores
Pharmacies
E-Commerce
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Beauty and Personal Care market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Beauty and Personal Care market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Beauty and Personal Care companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Beauty and Personal Care submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
